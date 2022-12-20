Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol’s 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime Achievement nomination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol’s 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime Achievement nomination

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 20, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 3:03 pm
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS

Dyce Boys Club’s treasurer has been nominated in the Lifetime Achievement category in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 – after committing more than  four decades to building one of north-east football’s most successful outfits.

Over 42 years as a coach at the club, Len Nicol has ensured “hundreds of local community players have had fun and developed their footballing skills”.

During the same period, as both treasurer and as part of the Dyce BC management committee, he has helped steward the club’s growth into one of the area’s top youth football institutions.

Nicol, 76, got involved with Dyce BC the same year they were founded – 1980.

Friend’s death sparked Nicol’s long association with Dyce

The former oil company finance manager, who had played amateur football with Cove Rangers in his younger years, explained how a cruel twist of fate was the catalyst for taking on his responsibilities with the then single-team entity, saying: “It’s quite a sad story actually.

“There was a Champion Street (defunct Aberdeen summer football competition) team called Overton Wolves. They did quite well, so they decided they’d enter a team into the local under-13 league.

“This was the brainchild of somebody called Eddie Mannall, who on the first of August (1980) founded Dyce, but unfortunately Eddie died in December.

“At the funeral, his brother, Eric, and myself decided we couldn’t let the thing go – so we stepped in.”

From one U13s side to 20-team boys’ and girls’ sports partnership pathway

Dyce BC may have started as one U13s team, but they now have teams at every age group – with many of their sides having won leagues and other trophies, including at national level, down the years.

Nicol helped found Dyce Girls FC in 2015 – with a women’s team set to launch next year – and also formalised a link-up with Junior outfit Dyce FC to create the Dyce Community Sports Partnership, so he has had a hand in creating a pathway of around 20 teams right through the age groups to adult level for both boys and girls.

Nicol’s large part in developing Dyce BC over the years has also included negotiating the long-term lease of grass pitches on Pitmedden Road, as well as securing containers to serve as changing, toilet and storage facilities on site.

He was also a driving force behind establishing the all-weather 3G pitches and associated facilities near Dyce Academy, including converting the former Dyce Library to changing, toilet and storage facilities to serve those using this surface.

Len Nicol, rear, inside the former Dyce Library – which has been transformed into sports facilities. Image: Aberdeen City Council

However, Nicol – who has helped Dyce BC secure enhanced clubcap accreditation from Aberdeen City Council, as well as the Scottish FA’s quality mark platinum/legacy awards – still views coaching the club’s earliest age groups as his most important and rewarding role.

He said: “My job at the club is to start off the kids. I get them at five or six years of age and teach them the basics of football – control the ball, pass the ball.

“It’s simple, simple stuff, but it gets them ready to move up the ages.

“We have developed some boys who have gone on to do well, but there’s also great pleasure in seeing some kid, who isn’t the most talented, apply themselves and get to stage where you can see that they’re a good football player.”

Bringing through future professional players – including five Scotland internationals

In terms of list of Dyce players who have gone on to play professionally, Nicol has fond recollections of Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson, who is currently at Premiership Livingston.

Nicol says he has a “great respect and admiration” for the Banff native, having first seen Anderson’s knack for scoring goals aged five or six.

In addition to Bruce Anderson, pros Ross Tokely, Roy McBain, Jack Grimmer, Graeme Shinnie, Andrew Shinnie, Stuart Armstrong, Russell Anderson, Scott Booth and Cammy Smith all played for Dyce BC at one stage or another – with Booth, Russell Anderson, the Shinnie brothers and Armstrong all going on to earn caps for the Scotland senior national team.

Dyce BC treasurer Len Nicol with former Dyce player and ex-Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Such is his commitment to Dyce BC, Nicol, who is also involved in the Aberdeen FC Community Trust and volunteers with the trust’s football memories programme, insists his involvement with the club will continue as long as he is able.

He said: “I like to think I’ll continue until I can no longer do it.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023

The 2023 edition of Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, the annual celebration of Granite City sporting success, which will take place at P&J Live on Thursday March 23.

Entries remain open for the range of categories – from Sports Achiever of the Year and Club of the Year to coaching, volunteering and community sports project prizes – until January 6.

To enter an individual or organisation for any of the categories, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards

