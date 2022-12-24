‘So happy this Christmas’: Ukrainian refugees excited for Santa to visit their new Aberdeenshire home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A refugee family from Ukraine who spent months battling with the UK Home Office to get their visas say they are delighted to be experiencing their first Christmas with their host in the north-east.

Oksana Martirosova, husband Alex and children Elizabeth and Illya were forced to flee their home in Kyiv the day after Russia invaded.

They spent months stuck in a refugee complex near Pisa in Italy waiting for their visa applications to be processed.

Now the family is looking forward to celebrating Christmas Day together with their host Georgia Stuart at the safety of her home in Aberchirder.

‘We will celebrate together as a family’

Oksana said her children have already been to visit Santa Claus twice and are looking forward to their first Scottish Christmas.

She said: “We have settled here very, very well.

“The children are so happy because they got presents from Santa when they went to visit him and they are now waiting for more presents on Christmas Day.

“We’ve also visited the reindeer and gone sledging which was really exciting.”

Oksana has bought a turkey for them all to eat together on the day.

She said: “We will be making interesting Scottish and Ukrainian meals together.

“We will celebrate together as a family – we are all happy to be here.”

NHS appointment for little Elizabeth

After fleeing their home in Ukraine the family managed to connect with Georgia on social media, who offered to open up her home to them.

She said she felt an immediate affinity with the family because she is deaf, and little Elizabeth is partially deaf.

Elizabeth was due to have an operation in Ukraine to get a second cochlear implant fitted, but this ended up being called off when war broke out.

Oksana said this Christmas will be even more special because her daughter has received an appointment from the NHS.

‘I am so happy this Christmas’

Host Georgia said she is looking forward to learning some Ukrainian Christmas traditions this year, and said she wanted to thank North East MSP Michael Marra for his help in getting the family’s visa applications pushed through.

She said: “I am so happy this Christmas.

“Oksana and the children have all finally received their three-year visa stay passes and there is a meeting for wee Elizabeth to get her cochlear implant.”

Oksana added: “Georgia is a great person – she says she is happy to have us, and I am happy we are here.”