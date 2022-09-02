Delight as Ukrainian family finally gets visas to come to Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The parents of a deaf Ukrainian girl who waited months for a safe home in the north-east are celebrating their new visas after we revealed their ordeal.

Oksana Martirosova, 37, her husband and two children were forced to flee Kyiv shortly after Russia invaded in February.

When the war broke out, Oksana’s six-year-old daughter Elizabeth had been waiting for an operation for her hearing impairment.

They first went to Poland then moved to “terrible” refugee accommodation in Italy.

The family has been waiting since May for the UK Home Office to issue visas, as we reported on August 23 – but can now prepare to move to Scotland within a week.

‘I am so, so happy’

Their sponsor Georgia Stuart, who is also deaf, is preparing to welcome the family to her home in Aberchirder.

“I admire them for their desire to do their best for their children, especially little deaf Elizabeth – I am deaf too, so I know some of the struggles she will face,” she told us.

“They are lovely parents and they deserve this chance at peace.

“It has been lovely preparing the house for them and my friends have been offering extras such as toys and clothes.

“They have been wonderfully supportive.”

She added: “I was an English teacher so I will be able to help them with their English, and they will give Rosa my collie a playmate too.

“It is so sad they had to endure all the pain and uncertainty of not knowing what was happening to them for so many weeks.”

Oksana said the family should arrive on September 9.

“I am so, so happy,” said the relieved mum.

“The children are really looking forward to it because they have been dreaming of having a dog and our sponsor Georgia has one.”

She added: “This place in Italy is not suitable for families and it is uncomfortable to be here, especially for my children.”

Elizabeth has a hearing implant in one ear and a hearing aid in the other.

She was due to get an operation in Ukraine to get a second implant, but her treatment was called off when the war broke out.

Oksana said: “She doesn’t hear properly with just the hearing aid in.

“We were waiting on her operating in Ukraine but with the war we had to leave and she couldn’t get it anymore.

“I want to ask about the operation my daughter needs when we get to Scotland – I really hope we can get this.”

The UK Government has said Ukrainian refugees who settle in the UK will be eligible to access treatment on the NHS.