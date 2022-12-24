Talking Point: The complex art of giving at Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking Point: The complex art of giving at Christmas

By Ellie House
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Are men truly bad at giving presents? Ellie House finds out.
Are men truly bad at giving presents? Ellie House finds out.

Christmas Eve and the scenes are the same up and down the country; as a certain type of person rampages around the shops.

No, I am not shaming anyone who has left it all to the last minute.

There are umpteen reasons why you may be Christmas shopping at the final hour, not least if you work in retail yourself or have just come off shift from the NHS.

No, I’m talking about the men who scan the shelves – a desperate look in their eye.

Said man will have a scarf in one hand, a deeply offensive smelling perfume in the other.

Ever received an unusual present from your partner at Christmas? You’re not alone. Image: Shutterstock.

Call me sexist, but if you think about the excellent and organised present buyers in your life, the chances are they’re female.

Before I am slammed for stereotyping my male counterparts, it is largely left to women to create the magic of Christmas.

We store up information in our already stressed brains, so the entire family receives the right gift.

I recall with perfect clarity my mum unwrapping a pair of wellies on Christmas Day, gifted to her by my dad who strangely hadn’t asked for my help that year.

They were two sizes too big, and were returned with barely a word uttered.

I, too, have married an unromantic man, and I’ve made my peace with it.

If you want to avoid this scenario on Christmas Day, write a list! Image: Shutterstock.

Every year I give him a list of pre-approved gifts.

I’m not ungrateful, but nor do I want to be stood in a 60-deep queue returning a spiraliser or scratchy red underwear on Boxing Day.

If you’re reading this in disbelief because your other half always gets you just the right gift, good for you.

I, on the other hand, don’t like leaving it to chance.

We encourage our kids to write lists, albeit to Santa.

If children write lists, why can’t adults? Image: Shutterstock.

Yet as adults we suddenly assume that we are somehow easier to read, when in fact we’ve only grown more complex over the passing years.

I have friends who always receive a beautiful present, because their partner just excels in gift buying.

I also have friends for whom I have indirectly brought for, after sternly telling their husband to swap bath towels for gin and a spa voucher.

I caught up with Jennifer Davidson, who really knows her stuff when it comes to what she calls “the art of giving”.

She has worked at My Beautiful Caravan in Stonehaven for the past eight years, and finally took a breath following the gift shop’s busiest time of year.

Jennifer Davidson believes there is an art to present giving, and helps customers get it right from her shop in Stonehaven. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Jennifer, who was previously an archivist in Newcastle and at Durham University, believes choosing the right gift goes far beyond gender.

“We are all different and for some people, they don’t want that element of surprise,” she said.

“You might not want that red lipstick when you always wear pink.

“It can be the fact that somebody has really listened to you, and that can be just as gratifying as a wonderful surprise.

“I love the process of giving, and I don’t think that women are better at present buying.

“But women are more inclined to put the time in when it comes to choosing a present.”

Jennifer believes her shop is popular with men in particular because help is at hand in finding the right gift.

“I think gift giving really is an art, because it can be about observing that person,” said Jennifer.

“You’re not going to buy a silk scarf for someone who never wears scarfs, but a lot of us don’t like to say what we really want.

“Where do you draw the line between the gifts you may want, and what that person can afford?”

Jennifer Davidson, owner of a gift shop in Stonehaven, runs a card index system which enables customers to create a wish list. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Jennifer offers a more indirect service in the shop, operated via a card index system.

“I haven’t promoted it as much as I should, but it’s like a wish list,” said Jennifer.

“We don’t keep items back, but we can write your name down on a card with the items you’ve spotted.”

The cards are ordered alphabetically, but Jennifer believes curating what’s in the shop can also make the process easier.

“It’s a curated collection of things, and it enables people to focus on who they are giving the gift to,” she said.

“Whether that’s a print of Stonehaven open-air pool, because someone mentioned they went swimming there as a child.

“It can even be as simple as a pencil which says ‘I love rowies’ because the person has a bee in their bonnet of whether you say rowie or buttery.

“That, to me, is what the art of giving is really about.”

The truth unwrapped

More than 33 million people in the UK receive an unwanted gift every Christmas.

Slater Menswear recently conducted a study of more than 2,000 people, and the results are interesting to say the least.

It was found that the UK public thinks men are three times worse at buying presents than women

The stats would suggest that men are not particularly gifted at buying presents, no pun intended. Image: Shutterstock.

Men are also three times as likely to leave buying their presents to two days before Christmas.

Perhaps the most famous on-screen gift of all time has to be the Joni Mitchell CD gifted to Emma Thompson’s character in Love Actually.

She was, of course, left in tears upon discovering her on-screen husband, played by the late Alan Rickman, had given a gold necklace to another woman who worked in his office.

So when it comes to gift giving, there’s a lot at stake!








