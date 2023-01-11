Historic castles ‘left to crumble’ across the Highlands and islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP Government has been accused of allowing historical castles and other major tourist attraction to “crumble”.

More than 60 sites run by Historic Environment Scotland are closed or partially-closed for repairs, and the government is being told it must take drastic action.

The SNP’s culture minister faced calls to reopen well-loved sites including Kisimul Castle on Barra which is currently closed for conservation work.

The minister said the government is planning to invest millions in upgrading these sites so they can be reopened as quickly and as safely as possible.

‘Significantly’ high number closed

In Holyrood, Donald Cameron, a Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “The number of closed sites has remained significantly high for some time.”

He said sites across the country are being “left to crumble” under the SNP, and said they needed to be protected “for generations to come.”

Alasdair Allan, SNP MSP for the Western Isles, also pressed the government on Kisimul Castle.

He said the site, which is the seat of the MacNeils of Barra, has been faced with extended closures and extensive repair work.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said progress is being made.

Historic Environment Scotland’s total operational budget for 2023-24 will increase by 18% to £114.5 million.

Peterhead Prison

Other sites at risk include Jarlshof Norse Settlement in Shetland and Peterhead Prison Museum.

Peterhead Prison Museum’s cafe was forced to close its doors at the beginning of 2023 after its electricity bills soared by 300%.

Five people lost their jobs as a result.

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, asked for the culture minister to join him in visiting the museum to see if there is a way for the cafe to be reopened.

Mr Gray said he was happy to consider coming to Aberdeenshire to visit the museum.

Beatrice Wishart, Lib Dem MSP for Shetland, asked for the government to give an update on the “long-awaited” plans to upgrade the toilets and coach parking at Jarlshof near Sumburgh.