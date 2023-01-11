‘We are finally on our way’: Long-awaited Gairloch Beach toilets should be ready by Easter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new toilet block could finally be in place at a Wester Ross beach in time for Easter.

Gairloch Beach is a popular spot with visitors and locals alike, but has not had a permanent loo block for more than a decade.

The previous facilities were condemned more than 12 years ago, and the “temporary” steel toilet that replaced it was removed last April.

Fears had been raised the beauty spot would lose its top European bathing water designation if new facilities were not provided quickly.

Over the last three years, Gairloch Area Development Ltd has successfully petitioned to acquire the land and secure funding for a new block.

Now the group has confirmed work has begun on the £200,000 timber-clad block, which will have a shower, changing facilities, and disabled and gender neutral toilets.

It will also have a chemical waste disposal for campervans.

A ‘very much needed’ facility

Fran Cree, secretary for the group and local resident for 35 years, today confirmed work is finally under way.

“We are finally on our way because we have building warrant, we have planning permission and we have the funding in place so all we need now is the constructors to get on with it. ”

The project is being supported by the Costal Communities and Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Miss Cree said: “It was without a toilet last summer season but luckily the weather was awful and the beach wasn’t used quite a much.

“The beach at Gairloch has got European bathing water designation and without a toilet we would lose that and also obviously it’s quite a popular carpark and beach and having a toilet there is really desirable.

“It’s so important to have somewhere to be able to go because unlike the city where you can pop into a shop you can’t do that here so public toilets are even more important.”

Currently the nearest public toilet nearby is a 15-minute walk away at Gairloch Harbour.

Hopes toilets ready by end of March

Visitors will be charged a small fee for using the loos to cover running costs.

On the side of the block, there will be three panels displaying information for Gairloch residents, the whole of the Wester Ross coastline and also temporary notices.

Construction is being carried out by Healthmatic, which specialises in building public bathrooms.

Miss Cree said it has been a “long, long project” but it is one residents have been very invested in and hopes construction will start soon.

“We had a lot of public support and obviously it’s very important to the Gairloch community to retaining their European clean beach award,” the 70-year-old added.

“Work has vaguely started already and we have taken the old toilet block down.

“The plan to have it in situ and constructed by the end of March, ready for Easter.”