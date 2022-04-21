Historic sites in Shetland and Aberdeenshire reopen after two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Historic sites in Shetland and Aberdeenshire reopen after two years

By Ross Hempseed
April 21, 2022, 12:40 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 3:55 pm
Jarlshof, located on the Shetland Islands.
Jarlshof, located on the Shetland Islands.

Two sites located in Shetland and Aberdeenshire and run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have finally reopened following two years of closure due to the pandemic.

Jarlshof, a prehistoric and Norse settlement located near Sumburgh, has reopened to the public, providing visitors a look into the island’s ancient past.

The site shows visitors the earliest settlements and culture on Shetland during the Neolithic period all the way through the 1600s.

It was closed due amidst the initial shutdown from the Covid pandemic.

Another HES site that has reopened is Corgarff Castle, west of Strathdon in Aberdeenshire.

Originally a noble residence for the Forbeses of Corgarff, it became a military base to hunt down Jacobite sympathisers and then whisky smugglers.

The castle’s most distinctive feature is the star-shaped perimeter wall, added when it became a military base.

Corgarff Castle, known for its unique star-shaped outer perimeter wall.

HES reopened over 70% of its sites in 2021, although some have remained closed due to Covid-19.

Now that the pandemic has eased in some circumstances, many attractions are preparing for a busy tourist season.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at HES said: “With over 5,000 years of history in our care, we have adopted a phased approach to reopening a lot of our sites, presenting as diverse a mix of attractions as possible.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy more and more of our nation’s world-class historic environment after what has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in the tourism and heritage sectors.”

