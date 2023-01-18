THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Ruaridh McConnachie’s still a long way from a Scotland cap, but his eligibility shouldn’t anger anyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Ruaridh McConnachie’s still a long way from a Scotland cap, but his eligibility shouldn’t anger anyone

By Steve Scott
January 18, 2023, 2:38 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:18 pm
Ruaridh McConnochie playing for Bath against Toulon last weekend.
Ruaridh McConnochie playing for Bath against Toulon last weekend.

Should Ruaridh McConnochie really have a chance to be the first man to play for Scotland and England at rugby for 130 years?

There will be many twitching already after the rangy Bath wing was named in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad. Because this the first case for all that time between the Auld Enemies.

Capped twice by Eddie Jones in 2019, McConnochie – son of Perth-born financier Rennie McConnochie – has completed the three year ‘cooling-off’ period under World Rugby’s new regulations. He can now pursue the other part of his dual eligibility.

The first time in 130 years

Ironically, the last time someone played for both Scotland and England, the SRU demanded a change to the rules to stop it happening again. That was in 1892, when James Marsh was capped for England three years after his two caps for Scotland.

And it held fairly firmly – at least among the home unions – for 130 years.

Like most, I feel that WR’s new regulation introduced last year should have been restricted to the nations for whom it was really intended – the Pacific Islands.

There are complex issues around Fijian, Tongan and Samoan heritage, not to mention the massive contribution of those communities to our sport. An exception deserved to be made, in my view.

But it’s difficult to see where the line could actually be drawn. And there is an argument that asserts the worldwide diaspora of Scots and Irish in particular makes for pretty much the same situation as the Island nations.

So it’s complicated. And the rule is carte blanche across all nations. Therefore not using it when there’s a way to improve the team, for idealistic reasons or some holier-than-thou form of nativism, would just be plain daft.

McConnochie still has a really difficult route to get his – historic – Scotland cap. He’s probably in the squad due to Darcy Graham’s injury, and it’s not really a competition if the Hawick flier is fit.

Darcy played over 90% of the minutes for Scotland in 2022 – far and away the most of any player. He is a proven finisher and gamebreaker.

Darcy was in spectacular form when he was hurt. He’ll likely be back after the second bye week of the championship.

Some quality still ahead of him

Still ahead of McConnochie in the selection queue – in my view – are Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland and Kyle Steyn.

Van der Merwe is also coming back from injury, and I think that’s why McConnochie is there. Insurance, basically.

But Gregor Townsend sees it as purely selection. And while he’s national head coach he’s every right to pick the players he wants.

Indeed, he’d not be doing his job to make Scotland as good as they can be if he didn’t pick players he think can improve his squad, using the eligibility regulations as far as they’ll go.

Scotland’s player pool is so limited that we can’t afford to do anything else. I wholly concur that Scottish Rugby (Murrayfield and the game in general) needs to be developing far more players. The dearth of fly-halves at the moment is particularly acute.

But even an improvement there does nothing to change the present situation. We need to pick the best players available, no matter how they’re available.

Eddie’s strategy shows the thinking of top coaches

Six Nations: Gregor Townsend has no firm future plans and is focused on the Six Nations

Gregor Townsend isn’t going to France after the World Cup – well, not yet.

Nor is he lined up to succeed new England head coach Steve Borthwick at Leicester.

Gregor was quizzed on this at his squad announcement on Tuesday and said he wouldn’t be discussing his future until after the Six Nations.

He sounded hopeful that he might even stay on with Scotland. He did indicate he intended to stay a coach rather than take some broader role.

I have nothing that contradicts Gregor’s position. But I think a far more accurate representation of a top coach’s job strategy was illustrated by the fallout from Eddie Jones’ return to Australia this week.

Less than a month after being axed by England, Eddie is back with the Wallabies. They unceremoniously ousted Dave Rennie to make room for him. On a five year deal, to boot!

Good old Eddie, he always finds a way to fall on his feet.

A freedom to seek security

And according to a story in the London Telegraph, Jones had informal chats to Rugby Australia bigwigs about his future plans several times in the last 18 months. These including a dinner in Richmond, just a brisk walk from Twickenham, in November.

On the face of it, it seems subterfugey in the extreme. But really, I don’t see much wrong with Eddie – or Gregor if he’s had similar discussions – future planning in such a way.

After all, it’s their life, their career, their security. The RFU were pretty happy with Eddie doing all those consultancy jobs elsewhere when he was head coach. They also didn’t stipulate a ‘gardening leave’ clause when he was fired.

The axe can come at any time. Ask Eddie, Wayne Pivac and now Dave Rennie, whom we’re quite fond of in Scotland.

It’s only right coaches have the freedom to seek job security where they can find it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented