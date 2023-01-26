Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes

By Rachel Amery
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 9:59 am
Hunter Watson wants to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine
Hunter Watson wants to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine

An Aberdeen man is making another push to protect care home residents like his late mother from inadvertently taking concealed antipsychotic drugs.

Hunter Watson, 87, has been trying to outlaw hidden medication in patients’ food and drink ever since Helen Watson died in January 2000.

She had antipsychotic drugs concealed in her food while she had dementia and was living in a care home.

Mr Watson wants the Scottish Government to review all mental health legislation and keep it in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Years of campaigning

“When prescribing for the elderly you need to balance the risk and benefit before prescribing antipsychotic drugs,” he said.

“In my opinion, this was done to make the residents easier to care for as they are sedated and drowsy.”

He said the mindset is those with dementia can be aggressive and having challenging behaviour, but he said his own mother was “not like that at all”.

He added: “One of the reasons people in care homes can be sedated is because they want to get up and walk about.

“They should be encouraged to get up and walk about – it is very bad for a person’s health to sit still all the time.”

Hunter Watson. Image: Jim Irvine

‘It is inhuman and degrading’

In 2007 he submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament to make concealing drugs in food and drink illegal.

At the time, the Scottish Parliament wrote to the Scottish Government to say it did not condone this “totally unacceptable” practice as it is a breach of human rights.

He has since submitted a number of other petitions to Holyrood, including calls to review mental health and incapacity legislation, and calls for the Mental Health Act 2003 to be amended to make sure it is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

He said: “I want to stop this because of what happened to my mother.

“When I wrote to the Scottish Government they said it is permissible provided certain precautions are taken – but it is not permissible at all.

“In my opinion, the use of chemical restraint shouldn’t be permitted.

“It is inhuman, degrading, and such treatment should be prohibited in all circumstances.”

He argues this should be extended to mental health patients as well as care home residents with dementia.

Call for mental health law to be reviewed

Mr Watson has now submitted another petition, only two years after his last, asking for mental health legislation to be reviewed once again.

“The government should be fully committed to implementing the ECHR and the UN rights so disabled people in Scotland are able to fully realise their human rights,” he said.

“My petition is asking the Scottish Government to do what the Scottish Parliament said it should do.”

Commitment to protecting human rights

Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, said people with dementia should only ever be given psychoactive medication in line with the law, and this should always be under review.

He added the recently-published Scottish Mental Health Law Review has set out over 200 proposals to better protect people’s human rights.

Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Stewart said: “The review argues the law should ensure that all the human rights of people with mental or intellectual disabilities are protected and fulfilled, but recognises that there may still be times where there is a need for non-consensual intervention in a person’s life.

“Given the range and complexity of the review, we are taking time to carefully consider the recommendations within the report to ascertain how to better fulfil our obligation to promote and protect human rights and to ensure that rights and protections for those that need it most are upheld.”

___________________________________________________________

How Hunter Watson’s long campaign unfolded:

2000 – Helen dies after developing cancer.

2007 – Mr Watson submits a petition calling for concealing medicine in patients’ food and drink to be made illegal. The Scottish Parliament said this practice is “totally unacceptable” as it is a breach of human rights.

2013 – Another petition calls for the Mental Health Act 2003 to be amended to make sure it is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. MSPs close this petition.

2019 – Mr Watson submits a petition calling for mental health and incapacity legislation to be reviewed, taking into account recent developments in international human rights law. MSPs reject this call.

2021 – He submits a petition to investigate why so few prosecutions have been made under the Mental Health Act 2003. He said there are too few prosecutions considering thousands are subjected to compulsory treatment.

2023 – Mr Watson submits a petition calling for the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to be fully implemented in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
