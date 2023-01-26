Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh’s display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh’s display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

By Callum Law
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 7:19 am
Ryan Sargent, centre, celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Ryan Sargent, centre, celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield

Mark Cowie felt Fraserburgh’s performance to reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final was their best of the season.

The Broch thumped Huntly 6-0 at Christie Park to set-up a final clash with Buckie Thistle which will be played on Wednesday February 15 at Kynoch Park, Keith.

Fraserburgh have won the Shield a record eight times and boss Cowie is thrilled to have the opportunity to make it nine.

He said: “I’m delighted, it’s not the scoreline it was the way we played from minute one.

“We’ve been inconsistent this season, some of our play has been good, but from the first minute to last we were dominant, aggressive and strong.

“I knew that performance was in us. Our aggression and press was spot on and we made it very difficult for Huntly.

“Over 90 minutes that could be our best performance of the season, in spells we’ve maybe played better.

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Sargent, centre, is congratulated by team-mates Connor Wood, left, and Scott Barbour after opening the scoring against Huntly.

“But for 90 minutes being dominant from the word go that’s the best we’ve played.

“It’s a really exciting final, it’s two top sides and we’re looking forward to it.

“Buckie are similar to us they’ve got a lot of energy and a lot of frightening players going forward.

“Buckie are a great side, we’ve locked horns often enough, they’ve got the better of us and we’ve got the better of them and it’ll be an exciting final.

“It’s two well-supported clubs so it should be a great occasion.”

Early goal paves the way

It took Fraserburgh 10 minutes to break the deadlock with Bryan Hay heading down a Scott Barbour corner and Ryan Sargent forced the ball into the net from three yards.

Just after the half-hour mark Sargent was on target again. Huntly goalkeeper Fraser Hobday made a good save to keep out Marc Lawrence’s shot from Barbour’s cross.

But Sargent reacted first to tap home the rebound and two minutes into the second half he completed his hat-trick by heading home another Barbour corner.

In the 55th minute, the Broch made it 4-0. Sargent’s cross from the left was headed up in the air by Kyle Dalling and Connor Wood arrived to head the ball into beyond Hobday.

Wood was on target again on 72 minutes, applying the finishing touch to Logan Watt’s left-wing delivery.

Five minutes later Kieran Simpson netted the sixth from the penalty spot after referee Duncan Nicolson gave handball against Michael Clark.

Bad night for Black and Golds

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “I’ve got to be honest and the only way to sum it up is it was an embarrassing night for us from start to finish.

“We lacked any character, any belief, there was no work-rate and we went against all the principles we’ve embedded.

“We’ve not had a lot of these nights since we’ve been here and we won’t have a lot moving forward.

“We gave a 15-minute team talk at half-time and we’ve conceded a chance after eight seconds and a goal within two minutes and what we’ve spoken about has gone out the window.

Huntly boss Allan Hale was disappointed with his side’s display against Fraserburgh

“The players were spooked by the early goal and by Fraserburgh’s intensity.

“As poor as we were I have to credit Fraserburgh because they were very good.

“We let a lot of people down: supporters, the board and ourselves as a group because we’ve been far better than that.

“Our time will come again, I’ve got a lot of belief in this group of players, one bad result doesn’t make us a bad team.”

