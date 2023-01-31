Aberdeen homelessness surges as more children in temporary housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen homelessness surges as more children in temporary housing

Aberdeen has seen a significant rise in the number of people being left homeless, including children left without permanent homes.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 31, 2023, 4:04 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:02 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Homelessness is rising in Scotland. Image: PA.

New data showed a 20% rise in homelessness applications from 708 to 851 in the six-month period to September last year, compared to the same period in 2021.

An additional 25 children ended up in temporary accommodation in the year leading up to last September, equal to a 31% rise.

The worrying regional snapshot is contained in national figures showing record levels of homelessness across Scotland during a cost-of-living crisis.

Homeless charity Crisis said youngsters are being “robbed of a childhood”.

Figures from Aberdeen also showed there had been a 22% overall increase in the number of families who had been forced into temporary homes.

In Highland, the picture was more mixed. Over the whole year, there was a 21% rise in homelessness applications, but there were 40 fewer children without permanent accommodation.

SNP housing chief Shona Robison. Image: PA

SNP housing chief Shona Robison admitted the new figures are “unacceptable and concerning”.

Reasons for homelessness included being unable to pay a mortgage or landlord evictions.

Poorer families across Scotland are struggling to pay their energy bills, a rent freeze is in place to stop tenants from having to pay more to their landlords, and homeowners have been hit by rising interest rates.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Citizens Advice warned the latest homelessness figures are the “tip of the iceberg”.

Spokesperson Aoife Deery said: “This is the horrifying impact of the cost of living crisis and the housing emergency. There is a serious risk these figures are the tip of the iceberg.

“Across the Citizens Advice network, we have seen that advice on actual homelessness has been growing as a proportion of housing advice for the past few months.

“Homelessness advice in December 2022 was up 34% from December 2021 as a proportion of all homelessness advice.

“We have also seen growing demand for online advice about rent increases, despite rent freeze legislation, and huge demand for online advice around mortgages.”

‘Support’

An Aberdeen Council spokesperson said: “In common with other areas of Scotland there has been an increase in homeless applications in Aberdeen through the first six months of this reporting year.

“We are working with multiagency partners across the city to support people experiencing homelessness and move them as quickly as possible into permanent housing.”

Ms Robison said: “The number of households, and particularly children, in temporary accommodation in some council areas is too high and we are firmly committed to reducing it.”

