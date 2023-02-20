Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat

By Ellie Milne
February 20, 2023, 9:06 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 1:20 pm
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
An Aberdeen mum-of-three has said she feels “helpless” about the mould and damp issues in her flat.

The 25-year-old, who did not wish to be named, moved into the council property with her young children in July last year.

She said everything seemed fine to begin with but when temperatures dropped, a number of problems started to appear.

As well a broken front door constantly letting in cold air, mould and damp has been gradually spreading across most of the walls in the flat.

“Once I was aware of it, I started seeing it everywhere,” she said. “I wouldn’t say this is a liveable property. I just want to be somewhere safe for me and my kids.”

‘Freezing air’ coming through door

The flat in the Middlefield area of the city was empty for some time before the young family moved in last summer.

“They should have done quite a bit of work on this place before giving it to somebody,” the mum-of-three added.

The carpet in the entranceway is always wet due to the broken door. Image: Supplied by tenant.

“I’m here in the dead of winter with two holes in my roof, just waiting. Every time it’s cold outside I have to put my heating on five or six times a day, you can just imagine where it’s all going.

“I’m still waiting for my front door to be fixed. It’s totally broken, it opens and closes but there’s freezing cold air coming in.

“The entrance is carpeted and that’s just constantly wet, so I get a lot of mould down there as well. I need to bleach wash the door in the inside because it’s covered in mould.”

Mould on children’s teddies

Aberdeen City Council has said its teams are “liasing” with their tenant to address her concerns but she feels she is not being listened to.

An inspector has visited the property three times since the issues were first raised last year, but the only work carried out has been painting over the mould.

“It just comes through again,” she said. “I keep phoning them and asking for help but nothing is being done. I’m passed round from person to person. Nobody wants to listen or speak to me about it. I feel a bit helpless.”

Mould can be seen spreading across the wall’s of her son’s bedroom while there is water running down the walls of the stairway. Image: Supplied by tenant.

She claimed her children, aged six, two and one, have been sick “all the time” since they moved in.

“I was putting my son to bed and was wondering why his covers felt wet. I thought it must just be because of the cold because his room is the biggest, but then I put my hand on the wall and realised they were actually wet.

“I’ve lost count of the things which that have got mould on them. I’ve found some of my daughter’s teddies that are mouldy and I’ve had to throw them away.

“Also, jackets hanging at the bottom of the stairs I had to throw away – a couple of the kids’ and one of my own.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are liaising directly with our tenant on the matter.”

Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes

[[title]]

[[text]]
