Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR

Residents in Stonehaven have backed proposals to create a new charging hub for electrical vehicles on the AWPR.

Glasgow-based firm Ashfield Land revealed plans to build more than 30 new charging points, as well as custom-built units for retailers, last week.

The Stonehaven Gateway development will be located on a five-acre site west of the roundabout that links the A90 with the AWPR, and will also include eight super-charge points.

A total of 86 residents attended the firm’s first consultation meeting in Stonehaven yesterday to find out more about the project and provide feedback on the proposals.

More than 50 people completed the form, of whom 90% said they support investment in the town, and 84% said they are in favour of new high-quality retailers at the site.

There was also broad support for the concept of electric vehicle charging, with 70% saying that the development would probably reduce their travel outwith the town.

‘Significant benefits to the local economy’

Steven McGarva, director at Ashfield Land, said he was pleased to see such good turn-out and highlighted the benefits the development will bring to the local community.

He said: “This was a good turn-out for our first public consultation event and we are really pleased with the overwhelmingly positive public response to our proposal.

“We want to create an attractive access point to the town, promoting it as a forward-facing and sustainable destination.

“It will provide a much-needed facility for both local residents and visitors, while supporting the region’s goals to increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

“It will also deliver a number of significant benefits to the local economy, including diversity of shopping experience as well as the creation of new jobs.”

A second public consultation will be held on Thursday, March 30, between 3pm and 8pm at the Stonehaven Town Hall.