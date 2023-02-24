Aberdeen Labour chief steps up as unlikely supporter for SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Labour chief steps up as unlikely supporter for SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes

By Andy Philip
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 9:22 am
Kate Forbes' campaign was dented by her comments. Image: PA
Kate Forbes' campaign was dented by her comments. Image: PA

Aberdeen Labour stalwart Barney Crockett is offering unexpected cross-party support for SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes following the backlash over her comments on same-sex marriage.

The veteran councillor said he disagrees with Ms Forbes’ views, but claimed people with religious and faith-based motivations are needed now “more than ever” to go the extra mile in tackling social scandals like poverty.

The intervention comes at the end of a bruising week for Ms Forbes, the Highlands MSP who is running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister.

In interviews, the Free Church of Scotland member said she wouldn’t choose to have children outside of marriage and confirmed she would not have voted for same-sex marriage.

Mr Crockett said his background with the Salvation Army made him think Ms Forbes should not be hounded for her beliefs.

Reaction is ‘over the top’

“The reaction has been over the top,” he told the Press and Journal.

“Her views are not the views shared by everybody, but other churches and religions have similar views.

“She didn’t actually vote against gay marriage but other people in the SNP did. I haven’t checked, but I’m sure people within Labour would have and it wasn’t seen as the end for them.

“She’s the biggest intellect in the SNP – if they cast her out it will be a negative for them.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Lord Provost Barney Crockett. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor said any outsider watching the SNP contest would be surprised.

“I want to get back to a right-left debate,” he added.

“But what we’re seeing is a collapse because of a culture war.

“We should be focusing on the big issues like poverty.”

Mr Crockett added: “People of religious motivation go the extra mile. That’s something that’s desperately needed.”

Campaign gets refreshed

The comments follow an attempt by Ms Forbes’ campaign team to press the reset button on her turbulent campaign.

She released a statement on Wednesday claiming the election is about independence, the type of society Scots want and where “poverty becomes history”.

Public finance minister Kate Forbes (left), alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right). Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP added: “I feel greatly burdened and heartsore that some of my responses to direct questions in the media have caused hurt to friends, colleagues and fellow citizens. That was never my intention, but I’ve listened carefully.

“I will protect the rights of everybody in Scotland, particularly minorities, to live and to love without fear or harassment in a pluralistic and tolerant society. I will uphold the laws that have been hard won, as a servant of democracy.”

Poll puts Kate Forbes ahead

A poll, published over Thursday night, suggests her comments were not fatal among SNP voters.

The survey by the Big Partnership, based on one thousand adults who voted SNP in 2021, suggests 28% back Ms Forbes – eight points clear of rival Humza Yousaf on 20%.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf speaking in the Scottish Parliament. Image: Fraser Bremner

Third contender, Ash Regan, is behind on 7% but has yet to start her formal campaign.

They all have work to do to convince the 31% of voters yet to make up their minds.

Among those surveyed, 61% want a referendum within two years while 75% would be happy to see a referendum in five years.

Most said the new leader must have a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, grow the economy and improve health, education and other public services.

Ms Forbes was finance secretary but has been off on maternity leave.

Mr Yousaf is health secretary. Ms Regan quit government in the row over trans gender recognition reforms.

