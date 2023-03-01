Humza Yousaf unveils blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf unveils blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers

Exclusive: The SNP leadership hopeful wants to use £25 million to house NHS staff and police officers
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:19 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf wants to turn empty rural homes into houses for key workers. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf wants to turn empty rural homes into houses for key workers. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has committed to buying up empty rural homes so he can give them to NHS staff and police officers if he becomes the next first minister.

The SNP leadership hopeful outlined his plan for tackling a key worker shortage in more remote areas by spending £25 million from the government’s fund for affordable housing.

Mr Yousaf also revealed he wants to increase council tax rates on second homes across the Highlands, islands and north-east to increase the number of homes being used all year round.

The health secretary, who has emerged as frontrunner to replace Nicola Sturgeon, said house prices were being driven up in rural Scotland by people who own multiple properties.

He said the hospitality and tourism sectors were also being held back by bar and restaurant staff unable to find permanent accommodation in rural areas.

Rural housing crisis

Mr Yousaf told The Press and Journal: “I know how important it is for key workers like our NHS staff, police and care workers to have homes near to where they work and how hard that can be in rural areas.

“Those working in hospitality, tourism or rural communities also face problems finding affordable housing.

“In many cases, it can be quicker and cheaper to buy up or long lease empty homes and bring them back into use than to build new ones.”

In October, Ms Sturgeon’s government introduced a rent freeze for tenants to stop landlords from taking advantage of a nationwide housing crisis to increase costs.

However, the crisis has been felt especially acutely in many rural communities with small populations where finding a home often becomes nigh-on impossible.

Rural Scotland is enduring a housing crisis. Image: Shutterstock

Fish farm trade body Salmon Scotland studied figures estimating property prices in rural and coastal areas had soared above the national average.

They called for urgent action to tackle the emergency, claiming it was holding back growth.

In January, the SNP came under fire after failing to deliver on their pledge to spend £30 million tackling the rural housing crisis.

Figures showed the Scottish Government had forked out less than £18 million since 2016-17.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’ll commit £25 million of the Scottish Government’s existing investment in Affordable Homes to launch this pilot.

“That would also mean more work for smaller local builders and tradesmen to repair and restore those empty properties.”

