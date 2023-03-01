Humza Yousaf unveils blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has committed to buying up empty rural homes so he can give them to NHS staff and police officers if he becomes the next first minister.

The SNP leadership hopeful outlined his plan for tackling a key worker shortage in more remote areas by spending £25 million from the government’s fund for affordable housing.

Mr Yousaf also revealed he wants to increase council tax rates on second homes across the Highlands, islands and north-east to increase the number of homes being used all year round.

The health secretary, who has emerged as frontrunner to replace Nicola Sturgeon, said house prices were being driven up in rural Scotland by people who own multiple properties.

He said the hospitality and tourism sectors were also being held back by bar and restaurant staff unable to find permanent accommodation in rural areas.

Rural housing crisis

Mr Yousaf told The Press and Journal: “I know how important it is for key workers like our NHS staff, police and care workers to have homes near to where they work and how hard that can be in rural areas.

“Those working in hospitality, tourism or rural communities also face problems finding affordable housing.

“In many cases, it can be quicker and cheaper to buy up or long lease empty homes and bring them back into use than to build new ones.”

In October, Ms Sturgeon’s government introduced a rent freeze for tenants to stop landlords from taking advantage of a nationwide housing crisis to increase costs.

However, the crisis has been felt especially acutely in many rural communities with small populations where finding a home often becomes nigh-on impossible.

Fish farm trade body Salmon Scotland studied figures estimating property prices in rural and coastal areas had soared above the national average.

They called for urgent action to tackle the emergency, claiming it was holding back growth.

In January, the SNP came under fire after failing to deliver on their pledge to spend £30 million tackling the rural housing crisis.

Figures showed the Scottish Government had forked out less than £18 million since 2016-17.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’ll commit £25 million of the Scottish Government’s existing investment in Affordable Homes to launch this pilot.

“That would also mean more work for smaller local builders and tradesmen to repair and restore those empty properties.”