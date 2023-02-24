Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue

By John Ross
February 24, 2023, 12:01 am
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference

An affordable housing crisis is holding back growth in vulnerable rural and coastal communities, a major conference will hear today.

The problem means businesses are struggling to recruit or retain workers in areas already suffering depopulation.

Fish farm trade body Salmon Scotland has studied figures from Registers of Scotland indicating house prices in rural and coastal areas have soared above the Scottish average.

House price rises higher in remote areas

While prices across Scotland rose by 89% between 2004 and 2022, the increase was significantly higher in remote areas.

The figures rocketed by 172% in Orkney and to almost 168% in Shetland.

They were over 135% in the Western Isles, more than 107% in the Highlands and 93% in Argyll and Bute.

The fish farm sector, which accounts for 12,500 jobs in many remote areas, provides accommodation for 130 employees and their families after buying or renting properties.

But it says many employees cannot find homes near where they work.

Fish farm companies are bying or renting properties to provide accommodation for workers

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott will highlight the challenge in a keynote speech to the Rural Housing Scotland conference in Dunkeld.

He has previously called for £10 million of the money paid by salmon farmers in government rents to be ring-fenced for rural housing.

Mr Scott says the situation is exacerbated by the number of empty homes and properties being snapped up by buy-to-let landlords.

According to recent research by money.co.uk, 13.3 per cent of dwellings in the Western Isles are vacant.

The figure is 10.4 per cent in Argyll and Bute, 9.1 per cent in both Orkney and Shetland, and 6.7 per cent in the Highlands.

Urgent action needed

Mr Scott says the lack of affordable housing is stopping the Highlands and islands from becoming a northern powerhouse.

“Salmon farming companies are using their own money to provide warm, comfortable, quality accommodation for people who fill essential roles.

“We also use rentals, B&Bs and hotels which contribute to the local economy all year round.

“But the salmon sector can’t solve this crisis alone – urgent action is needed to address the most pressing issue we face across the Highlands and Islands.

“That’s why we suggest that £10 million of the money that salmon farmers pay to the landlord Crown Estate Scotland could be invested in tackling the housing crisis.”

Norman Peace says there is a lack of homes to rent or buy in the Orkney islands .

He said the impact of a lack of affordable housing cannot be overestimated.

“It means not being able to live near where you work, it separates families and contributes to the depopulation of our island communities.

“Salmon Scotland will continue to champion our coastal communities and do everything we can to be part of the solution to one of the biggest problems facing the region.”

Salmon worker Norman Peace, 34, says he is lucky to have found a home for his growing family on the Orkney island of Stronsay.

He moved there from Orkney’s mainland with employer Cooke Aquaculture Scotland helping provide a four-bedroom house when he was promoted.

‘I would have struggled to get a house without help’

Norman is site manager at Cooke’s Mill Bay organic salmon farm. He said: “There’s not really that many houses readily available either to buy or rent.

“Without the relocation support from Cooke I would have struggled to get a house.”

He says the lack of housing affects many of the islands.

“Young people leave to go to university or get a job elsewhere. With the younger ones moving, most of the islands in Orkney are ageing.

“There’s more availability on Orkney mainland but not much happening out in the islands.

“We could do with more council or social housing. People are looking for houses, but they are all full.”

The fish farm sector employs 12,500 people in many remote areas,

The Scottish Government has previously said it is delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032. It says at least 10% of them will be in remote, rural and island areas.

It is also developing a Remote, Rural and Islands Housing Action Plan, which will be published in the spring.

The government said coastal communities benefit annually from net revenues generated by the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets.

