Poll: Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland… and what should they do?

Nicola Sturgeon is about to be replaced by one of three SNP candidates, but there won’t be a national election to decide who is first minister.

Just like last year’s Conservative party vote, the default national leader will be selected by a small group of paid-up party members.

They will of course be keen to get the best person for the job in place.

But if you’re not in the SNP, you will have to live with that choice until the next Holyrood election, like it or not.

So we want to ask all of our readers, regardless of party colours: Who do you think should lead the country?

And when they get the top job at the end of March, what should they have on their to-do list?

Who do you want as next first minister?

The choice is:

Humza Yousaf, the health secretary and MSP for Glasgow Pollok.

Kate Forbes, the finance secretary and MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

Ash Regan, former community safety minister and MSP for Edinburgh Eastern.

Let us know what you think should be the priority for the next leader in our comment section below, or on social media by sharing the article.

You can catch up on all their latest activities, pledges and hustings on our politics pages online and in print.