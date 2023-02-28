5 big priorities for Kate Forbes as she outlines her vision for running Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kate Forbes has indicated the SNP is set to go in a very different direction under her leadership if she wins the race to be first minister.

Scotland’s finance chief revealed her blueprint for the economy to a top think tank in an attempt to move past her campaign’s disastrous start.

Ms Forbes sparked anger after confessing she would have voted against gay marriage, but polling indicates she still has a chance of succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

Here are five key priorities which will top her to-do list if she gets the keys to Bute House.

Dualling the A9

In an online event with Reform Scotland, Ms Forbes said the A9 was the “backbone” of the country’s economy and she will prioritise dualling it.

For years the SNP has promised to upgrade the road between Perth and Inverness, but plans to complete the project by 2025 have fallen by the wayside.

While Ms Forbes admitted funds are limited, she insisted finding money to dual the route is a must.

The Highland MSP, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “My view is if we say we’re going to dual it, we should dual it.

“That will require us to prioritise funding for it in the same way that we prioritised the significant capital sums that were required for the Queensferry Crossing.”

Continuing to profit from oil and gas

Traditionally the abundance of oil and gas to be drilled in the North Sea has been a central cog in the SNP’s case for independence.

But the climate crisis has prompted Ms Sturgeon’s government to move away from fossil fuels and prioritise the shift to renewables instead.

In a change of tack, Ms Forbes warned her party must not “throw the oil and gas sector to the winds”.

She insisted the next first minister must avoid “cliff edges in policy” which harm workers who have long depended on fossil fuels jobs.

It comes as the Highland MSP revealed she wants Scotland to have a Norway-style oil fund if the country becomes independent.

Review the National Care Service

Ms Sturgeon’s administration wants to overhaul social care by merging all services into one centralised body run by the Scottish Government.

However, it has met with heavy criticism by care home bosses, local councils, health professionals and trade unions.

Ms Forbes admitted a National Care Service is unlikely to succeed if it does not have the confidence of workers and those running it.

The finance secretary wants to see identical care standards in richer and poorer areas, but confessed Ms Sturgeon’s proposed model “doesn’t necessarily solve the core problems”.

She pointed out the needs of residents in the Highlands will often be different from locals in Glasgow.

Ms Forbes made clear she would intend to review the current plans if she becomes first minister.

Strengthening the economy to tackle poverty

At the very heart of Ms Forbes’ mission is an ambitious goal to eliminate poverty north of the border.

She believes economic growth is inextricably linked to this, since wealthier residents can contribute more and help maintain strong public services.

Ms Forbes said she wants to give small businesses “breathing space” to thrive as they try to recover from the damaging impact of the Covid pandemic.

Listening to No voters

As with her rivals in the SNP leadership race, all roads lead back to independence and the best path to achieving it.

Ms Forbes warned her party had become a “referendum party” due to endless discussions around how best to secure a vote on leaving the UK.

She claimed the SNP had given up trying to persuade No voters why independence is a good idea and said she would listen to unionists as first minister.

Key questions have plagued Ms Forbes over whether she can unite nationalist MPs and MSPs under her banner if she takes power.

She said: “Unity comes with one issue, and that is independence.”