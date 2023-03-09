Kate Forbes could ‘split’ the SNP if she wins, fears Westminster deputy Mhairi Black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes could ‘split’ the SNP if she wins, fears Westminster deputy Mhairi Black

SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black fears Kate Forbes could end up splitting the party if she succeeds in the race to become the next first minister.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 9, 2023, 11:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.

SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black fears Kate Forbes could end up splitting the party if she succeeds in the race to become the next first minister.

The firebrand Paisley MP – who became Stephen Flynn’s No2 in December – said “I don’t know” when asked if the SNP would be fractured by the finance secretary winning.

Highland MSP Ms Forbes sparked widespread anger last month when she launched her campaign to become SNP leader after admitting she would have voted against gay marriage.

Kate Forbes is running to become SNP leader. Image: PA.

Ms Black, who got married to wife Katie last year, took aim at Ms Forbes in a lengthy Twitter thread days later saying she had been “incredibly hurt” by her party colleague’s comments.

The House of Commons SNP deputy has backed Humza Yousaf to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, claiming he is the best candidate for the job.

Speaking on political podcast The Bunker, Ms Black claimed what Ms Forbes said had been “damaging”.

‘Wait and see’

When asked if her becoming SNP leader would split the party, she said: “Honestly I don’t know, to tell you the truth.

“It’s very much a wait and see what happens. I wouldn’t even want to risk that, that’s why I’m backing Humza.

“I think he’s the best person to be able to band folk together again.”

In her public criticism of the finance chief on social media, Ms Black claimed Ms Forbes had “alienated swathes of the population”.

Health secretary Mr Yousaf emerged as the early frontrunner to take over from Ms Sturgeon and he has secured a number of key endorsements.

He has pitched himself to SNP members as the continuity candidate best-placed to carry over the outgoing first minister’s legacy.

However, questions have been raised over his record in government and polling indicates Ms Forbes still has a chance of victory.

A new Channel 4 survey found the two were almost neck-and-neck among SNP voters.

Debate fallout

In an STV debate on Tuesday, the finance secretary launched an extraordinary attack on her leadership rival’s performance in Holyrood.

She claimed he had failed as transport minister, justice secretary and health chief, escalating the party’s simmering civil war.

Humza Yousaf has been backed by Mhairi Black. Image: PA.

SNP insiders were left reeling from the debate which brought wounds festering within the independence movement out into the open.

Highland MSP Emma Roddick, who has backed Mr Yousaf, said Ms Forbes “went too far” in her criticisms of Mr Yousaf.

Perthshire SNP veteran Pete Wishart warned it was “not a good look” for leadership contenders to be trashing their party’s record in government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented