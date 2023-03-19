New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party’s ‘tremendous mess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party’s ‘tremendous mess’

The SNP's new interim chief executive admits the party is in a "tremendous mess" - but he insists the leadership race should not be paused.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 19, 2023, 11:31 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 3:10 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA

Michael Russell stepped into the top job following the resignation on Saturday of Peter Murrell, who had been in charge for two decades and is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

His departure followed that of SNP media chief Murray Foote, who left on Friday amid a row over the party’s membership numbers.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Russell was asked if the party was in turmoil.

He said: “I think it is fair to say there is a tremendous mess and we have to clear it up, and that is the task that I’m trying to take on in the short term.”

Nicola Sturgeon sitting beside her husband former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell at Wimbledon
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell oat the Wimbledon Championships. Image: PA.

Mr Russell, who is the SNP president and previously served as constitution secretary and education secretary in the Scottish Government, also said he had not been aware of the party’s latest membership figures.

He said his “most important” job in the short term was to ensure there is a “fair electoral process that produces a clear, accepted outcome”.

SNP leadership race: ‘Not an edifying process’

The former Argyll and Bute MSP added: “This has not been an edifying process.

“There has not been a contested leadership in the SNP for 19 years and it shows.

“We’ve been out of practice at doing this, and what has happened has not been good for the party, and has not been good for Scotland, and we have to change it.”

Ash Regan, who is battling Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf to become the next SNP leader and first minister, is considering legal action to pause the race, according to The Herald.

The move comes amid concerns Mr Yousaf has been given an unfair advantage through the support of Ms Sturgeon’s close aide Liz Lloyd, who has since announced she is also resigning.

Mr Russell was asked if there was a case for pausing the process.

“No, I don’t believe there is a case, for a variety of reasons. I think the fact the other two candidates have openly declared their belief in the integrity of the process is very positive,” he said.

Kate Forbes ‘trusts the process’

Ms Forbes has previously questioned the integrity of the leadership contest, demanding an auditor oversee the process.

But on Sunday she told the BBC: “I have full confidence and trust in the process.

“The point I made around an independent auditor was to try and give as much trust and confidence to those that were voting.

Leadership contender Kate Forbes. Image: Andrew Cowan.

“It’s a very standard, common practice, when it comes to election contests, for there to be that third-party, independent auditing.

“And I would hope that we would be able to get to the end of that contest knowing the decisions that SNP members are taking when they vote is the decision they truly want when it comes to the leadership of the party.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said the leadership race had exposed a civil war within the SNP.

“It’s a measure of just how bad things have become when a senior party loyalist like Mike Russell describes it as ‘a tremendous mess’ and admits things have gone ‘spectacularly wrong’,” he said.

“The tragedy is that this affects the whole of Scotland, rather than merely the SNP. While they are hopelessly divided and fighting like Nats in a sack, they’re incapable of focusing on the real priorities of the Scottish people.”

Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
Michael Russell. Image: PA
