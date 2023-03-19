Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming ‘anarchist’ Lorna Slater

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-millionaire has dropped his bid to buy an iconic, but rundown, castle on the Isle of Rum after accusing a government minister of behaving like an “anarchist”.

Jeremy Hosking announced he was pulling out of his £10 million plans to purchase Kinloch Castle on the small Hebridean island on Saturday.

The A-listed castle is owned by NatureScot and it has fallen into disrepair after decades of public ownership.

Mr Hosking, who was a prominent Brexit campaign donor, had planned to create a charitable trust to restore the castle and its contents so it can be operated as a hotel.

However, the sale was put on hold in November by Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater after meeting with concerned locals.

Ms Slater, who has NatureScot as part of her portfolio, promised to advocate on the behalf of the Isle of Rum Community Trust (IRCT) in talks with Mr Hosking.

The trust says it is disappointed by the collapse of the deal but has praised the minister for her “invaluable support” and says it feels “vindicated” about its concerns surrounding Mr Hosking.

The biodiversity minister said the government continues to be keen to find a solution that eased the funding burden on NatureScot and also worked for the Rum community.

‘I’m not prepared to be pushed around anymore’

Mr Hosking has pulled out of the project in the 11th hour and has pointed the blame at Ms Slater.

He told the Scottish Daily Mail: “This is not about money – I don’t want to be participating in this process because it is so horrible.

“I understand it is the minister that decides and it’s her prerogative, but her actions have consequences. I’m not prepared to be pushed around anymore. They have to find another buyer.

“I have tried to speak to Miss Slater but got no reply. Enough is enough.

“Of course, I am handing the anarchy head this great victory because we are now back to where we were five years ago, and the castle is five years older. And it’s the Greens who have completely crushed a conservation project. It’s unbelievable.”

This comes after Fliss Fraser, director of Rum Enterprise, wrote about her views on the plans, arguing the restoration could harm the community and its surroundings.

Community trust ‘vindicated’

The IRTC is now looking forward to working with NatureScot to find a sustainable future for the castle.

However, the trust is questioning why they had learned of Mr Hosking’s withdrawal through the newspapers rather than in a “more conventional manner”.

A spokesman explained the news was “disappointing” but it has left them feeling “vindicated”.

He said: “It is perhaps never a good sign of things to come, if a prospective major player in the life of our island chooses to communicate repeatedly with this community, on subjects of such importance, by these means, rather than in a more conventional manner.

“Indeed, dialogue with Mr Hosking and his representatives has rarely felt full, open and constructive and we feel vindicated in our concerns that this may have had negative implications for any future working relationships had the sale gone ahead.”

The spokesman explained that over the last eight months, the trust has made a number of “reasonable requests” to both the proposed buyer and seller.

But, the group feels none of the questions have been answered, which they say is “unfortunate”.

He finished: “We will continue to represent and stand up for our community and their majority views, and for the wonderful environment and heritage of our island.”

Focus remains on finding sustainable future for Kinloch Castle

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the sale of Kinloch Castle and the opportunities it could bring to the Isle of Rum is still a focus.

She added Ms Slater “welcomes” the work of the IRCT in partnership on the future governance of Kinloch Castle.

The spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government and NatureScot remain focused on securing a sustainable future for Kinloch Castle and the opportunities that could bring to the Isle of Rum.

“Proactive community consultation and participation is key to determining the future of the castle. The biodiversity minister welcomes the work of the Isle of Rum Community Trust (IRCT), in partnership with the Scottish Land Commission and NatureScot on the future governance of Kinloch Castle.

“The minister intends to meet with them to discuss this work when it is complete. She is also happy to meet with any potential buyers at the right point in the process.”