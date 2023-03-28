These are the problems Humza Yousaf must fix to build support in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

These are the problems Humza Yousaf must fix to build support in the north and north-east

The region is crying out for energy industry support, improvements to roads, healthcare and better ferry links.

Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

Newly appointed First Minister Humza Yousaf faces a tough task in the north and north-east as he picks up where Nicola Sturgeon left off.

Nowhere else in the country are there such burning issues for the incoming first minister than across the north-east, Moray, Highlands and islands.

From infrastructure concerns, to healthcare woes, ferries and the transition away from oil and gas; these areas need the government’s attention.

The Sturgeon era has officially drawn to a close, so can Mr Yousaf re-define the future direction of the SNP?

Dualling and ferries

The SNP promised voters they would dual the A9 and A96 roads more than a decade ago.

But last month, the government admitted the 2025 target date will not be met and a revised timescale is not expected until the autumn.

Drivers are losing their lives on the route as each month passes. More than a dozen people dying in accidents last year alone.

Mr Yousaf says he will demonstrate “urgency” when it comes to dualling the A9 and Highlanders will hold him to his word.

The A9 dualling is being delayed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

There are also delays and uncertainty surrounding a separate project to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

A direct consequence of the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens was a commitment to look again at whether it needs fully dualled.

Yet the vast majority of our readers, and businesses, have made clear this needs to happen, saying it “should have been done years ago”.

They will want answers on what will happen to the commitment.

Islanders are also crying out for a new leader to respond to their plight when it comes to the chaos surrounding the ferry system.

The debacle has dragged on for too long, leaving communities at breaking point, and the new first minister has to urgently get a handle on the issue.

Relationship with business

Monday’s leadership result exposed just how tight the outcome was between Mr Yousaf and his closest rival, Kate Forbes.

He was elected with 52% but at 48%, almost half of party members would seem to favour Ms Forbes’ more pro-growth and business-centric agenda.

Mr Yousaf has already indicated he intends to maintain the coalition working agreement with the Greens while his two rivals were more critical over the arrangement.

Can the first minister appeal to Ms Forbes’ supporters while working so closely with a party that critics claim are “anti-growth”?

In the north-east, business leaders want a “reset” in the strained relationship between business and government with a “renewed focus” on economic growth and job creation.

Vision for north-east

Mr Yousaf vowed to turn the north-east into a renewable energy “superpower”, following in the footsteps of a promise Ms Sturgeon.

Workers in the region have long heard the rhetoric but the SNP’s new leader must actually provide a tangible plan for making it happen.

Humza Yousaf visiting Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen during the leadership race.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Thousands of jobs rely on a transition which is managed properly with the right investment in place before turning off the taps.

There is a big opportunity now to ensure the future prosperity of the region if done right.

But Aberdeen business chiefs said any new SNP leader must end its opposition to new North Sea oil and gas exploration, branding the policy “economic self-sabotage”.

It is unlikely Mr Yousaf would reach more of a nuanced position on this, especially given the presence of Greens in government.

Rural healthcare

The NHS is an area where Mr Yousaf’s own record as health secretary can be held up to close scrutiny.

No one doubts the sustained pressure the health service has been under across Scotland since the Covid pandemic.

But Mr Yousaf has come in for serious criticism for record worst performances in areas such as A&E.

We launched our own data project in August which shows NHS waiting times for key services across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

Humza Yousaf has been health secretary since 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

It lays bare the stark reality health boards face in our regions, with fewer operations scheduled and rising waits for treatment. 

The incoming first minister has already been urged to deliver consultant-led maternity services at Caithness General Hospital. 

Women based in Wick currently have to embark on a 200-mile round trip to Inverness to give birth and receive antenatal care.

And we have reported extensively on the traumatic experiences faced by women since the downgrade of Elgin’s maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The SNP leader will have to appoint a health secretary who can repair the system in remote and rural Scotland, as well as tackle GP shortages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Humza Yousaf at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in October 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented