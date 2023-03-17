How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital

The SNP leadership candidate outlined big plans in the north-east, but says Scotland needs independence to become a 'superpower'.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 17, 2023, 2:47 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:41 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
SNP leadership contender Humza Yousaf has vowed to turn the north-east into a renewable energy “superpower” – if he leads Scotland to independence.

He said thousands of jobs would be created under his plans to invest in state owned onshore wind, solar and hydro projects.

And he wants the Holyrood government to secure longer-term revenues from future offshore wind licensing rounds.

But Aberdeen business chiefs said any new SNP leader must end its opposition to new North Sea oil and gas exploration, branding the policy “economic self-sabotage”.

Humza Yousaf campaigns in Aberdeen

The health secretary, who is battling Kate Forbes and Ash Regan to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, took his campaign to the north-east on Friday.

Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen, where he met general manager Tim Burnett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Speaking ahead of a visit to a Wartsila servicing site in Altens, he said: “It is time for Scotland to own our green future and my plans will use the powers we have available to cement Aberdeen as a renewable energy capital of the world.”

Does it depend on independence?

Mr Yousaf insisted Scottish independence offered the only way to “truly unleash our energy potential”.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP, who is based in Dundee, said: “With independence we can go so much further – we can turn the north-east from a region of enormous renewable potential to a genuine renewable superpower.”

Energy policy became an early battleground in the fight to become first minister.

Ms Sturgeon’s government has been under fire for its recent weakening of support for North Sea oil and gas, and failure to properly plan for a transition to cleaner industries.

Mr Yousaf is considered the candidate most likely to continue with Ms Sturgeon’s stance on a range of key issues.

Ryan Crighton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Business groups want action now

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the ambition set out by Mr Yousaf’ on his visit was welcome.

But he complained Mr Yousaf is the only candidate not to respond to the group’s suggestions for meaningful action.

“That action must start with the removal of the Scottish Government’s newly adopted position supporting a presumption against oil and gas exploration – an act of economic self-sabotage which will only serve to drive jobs and investment overseas,” he said.

The current strategy favours importing energy, which he argues is worse for the environment and jobs.

READ MORE: The truth behind Aberdeen and Peterhead’s doomed freeport bid

“Until this presumption is removed, a promise to protect every job is impossible to deliver,” he added.

“We set this position out in a letter to all three candidates almost four weeks ago. Mr Yousaf is the only one who hasn’t responded.”

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP said all the SNP leadership candidates were “trying to pull the wool over people’s eyes” by feeding “false promises” to the people of the north-east.

‘Cash cow’

“For far too long, the SNP government has used Aberdeen and its energy sector as a cash cow for the central belt,” he said.

Cromarty Firth. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth

North-east frustration

North-east frustrations with the UK and Scottish governments intensified after the region lost out in its bid to host one of Scotland’s two green freeports, which were awarded to Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth instead.

On Friday, the Scottish Government said a new consultation was proposing incentives for businesses to invest in the freeport sites.

Under the plans, changes to Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) rules would offer full or partial relief from the tax on non-residential buildings and land in certain areas within the green freeports.

Relief would be available for a period of up to five years on land or property bought or leased for certain commercial activities.

 

