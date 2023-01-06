93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers’ poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers’ poll

By Kieran Beattie
January 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 5:07 pm
The overwhelming majority of people who took part in our poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
The overwhelming majority of people who took part in our poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The vast majority of people who took part in a Press and Journal reader’s poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen.

Just a few days before Christmas 2022, the Scottish Government confirmed that a long-awaited final decision on fully dualling the A96 would not be made until well into 2023.

The government also published the results of a public consultation it carried out into the travel habits of people who use the A96 transport corridor.

In its consultation, the government found the most frequently-raised suggestion for the A96 corridor was the need for full or partial dualling, which 55% of respondents called for.

The A96 near Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

It also found that 11% opposed dualling, either full or partial, and that just 5% used public transport along the A96 corridor on a daily or weekly basis.

But we wanted to get straight to the heart of the matter.

And so we asked our readers a simple yes or no question — should the A96 be fully dualled all the way from Inverness to Aberdeen, yes or no?

‘Every city in Scotland should be linked with dual carriageway’: 93% of poll responses say A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen

In total, 1,308 votes were cast in our poll.

There were 1,221 votes for yes (93.35%), and just 87 for no (6.65%).

Many took to social media to explain why they supported fully dualling the A96 from Inverness to Aberdeen, with some criticising the public transport services available as alternatives to driving.

One commenter wrote: “Every city in Scotland should be linked with dual carriageway, no ifs or buts.

“Population is increasing in Moray, along with that increasing road traffic.

The A96 to the east of the centre of Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“They say use public transport, but it needs to be affordable.”

Another said: “It’s ridiculous that the bus from Aberdeen to Elgin takes two and a half hours for 65 miles.

“No wonder people don’t use public transport.

“The trains were OK until the strikes and cancellations.”

‘It should have been done years ago’

The A96 between Nairn and Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Others highlighted safety concerns that A96 dualling has been proposed to address.

A commenter said: “It should have been done years ago to save all these deaths on the road.

“Get your fingers out and get it done, we are due better roads in Scotland.”

“It was promised on the grounds of safety ten years ago, and remains a pledge,” added another person.

“Government needs to be honest with the north’s public.”

Although the number of people publicly saying why they oppose full dualling were in the minority, a handful of people voiced their opinions.

One person said: “No. Let’s get the railway improved and electrified first.

“The time it takes to get from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and/or Glasgow is bloody ridiculous.”

Click here to find out more about where the SNP and Greens stand on A96 dualling, and find out more about the delayed dualling decision here. 

 

Tags

Conversation

