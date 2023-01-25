Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

P&J trackers show worsening impact of health crisis on services across Grampian and Highlands

By Adele Merson and Joely Santa Cruz
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 10:16 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: PA/DC Thomson

Patients face continued pressure across the north and north-east with fewer operations carried out, bed-blocking figures up and long waits for treatment since the pandemic, according to a six-month snapshot of the NHS.

We launched a data project in August which showed NHS waiting times for key services soaring across the Highlands and Grampian.

Now, six months on from the launch, the latest figures show the situation has continued to worsen across many areas.

The figures reveal:

  • NHS Grampian and NHS Highland are scheduling fewer operations than before the pandemic and cancelling a high number at short notice.
  • A rise in the number of “bed-blocking” patients unable to leave because care outside hospital is not ready is rising – with a big jump in the north.
  • Breast cancer treatment waiting times continue to be poor in NHS Highland, with almost half of patients waiting beyond the target 31 days for treatment.
  • There are long mental health waits in NHS Highland.
  • Waiting times for a wide variety of diagnostic tests from endoscopy to colonoscopy continue to be lengthy across the north and north-east.

Cancelled operations

NHS Grampian and NHS Highland have not recovered to the point where they schedule the same number of operations as they did before the pandemic.

There was a peak of 2,300 operations planned by NHS Grampian in May 2022, compared to more than 3,000 a month before Covid-19 struck.

In August 2022, the health board cancelled the highest proportion of its scheduled operations on record.

Of the 2,241 operations scheduled, 339, or 15%, were cancelled.

Just over half (178) were cancelled because of capacity reasons – this was the largest proportion of operations cancelled for capacity reasons on record.

NHS Highland also saw a reduction in the number of planned operations, with 970 operations scheduled in November 2022 compared to around 1,300 a month pre-pandemic.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles are faring better than the rest of Scotland. The number of planned operations appears to have bounced back there and, in some months, overtook pre-pandemic levels.

‘Bed blocking’

One of the major reasons contributing to the pressures on hospitals is bed blocking, formally known as delayed discharge, which reached record heights across Scotland in November 2022 at an average of 1,950 delayed discharges a day.

Delayed discharges in NHS Highland have been rising with big jumps in recent months, above pre-pandemic levels.

There was a record 164 daily delayed discharge days in November 2022, equivalent to nearly 5,000 delayed discharge days over the month.

Bed blocking is also on the rise across Grampian and has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with 133 daily delayed discharge days in November 2022.

A&E waiting times

The Scottish Government has been put on the spot over worsening A&E waiting times in recent months, with new records for poor performance.

In October 2022, only 68.5% of patients were admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours of arrival, against a target of 95%, in Grampian.

This is the health board’s worst monthly performance, with monthly data for December yet to be released but likely to be worse.

Weekly figures show just over half (51.9%) of patients were seen within four hours – the worst weekly performance on record.

An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

NHS Highland has historically performed well on A&E targets and the situation is not as bad as in some areas.

At its worst so far in July 2022, 83% were seen in four hours, but there has been a rise at the tail end of longer waits, with 5% of patients waiting more than eight hours in October 2022.

The Western Isles consistently meets the target. Orkney and Shetland boards have not seen the same plunging performances as other northern health boards, and only fall slightly below target.

Waiting times for other services

Almost half of new breast cancer patients in the Highlands were left waiting more than a month for treatment, the latest data has shown.

Over July, August and September, 85 breast cancer patients were referred for treatment across the north of Scotland.

But only 45 patients were treated within the first month since diagnosis.

The cancer treatment tracker previously revealed increased breast cancer treatment waits in NHS Highland which we investigated and revealed staffing issues.

In both Highland and Grampian, four week targets for musculoskeletal services are not being met, according to the latest data from September.

Musculoskeletal issues include everything from slipped discs to knee problems.

Across Highland, nearly 70% of the 2,881 people on the list, have been left waiting more than four weeks for physiotherapy.

And almost half (55%) of the 4,190 people waiting in Grampian have waited longer than this target.

In NHS Highland, the number of patients who have been on a waiting list for more than 18 weeks for psychological therapies has grown.

The latest data from September 2022 shows there were 1,858 people on the waiting list for psychological therapies with three in four patients waiting over 18 weeks.

Health boards explain ‘extreme’ pressure

Sandra Macleod, of NHS Grampian, said there are extreme pressures.

“This is due to the number of acutely ill patients arriving at hospital, staffing and difficulties in discharging patients to community settings,” she said.

“At all times, emergency department cases are triaged, with those facing life-threatening situations being seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority.

“We only postpone surgical procedures when it is absolutely unavoidable, and we apologise to patients affected by this. We work to reschedule operations at the earliest opportunity.”

An NHS Highland spokesman said performance in their emergency departments “compares favourably” with others.

“We have plans in place to support improving access waiting times, including scheduled care and psychological therapies, and we will be closely monitoring progress,” he said.

“We recognise that we still have work to do in order to further improve waiting times and performance, and this is set against a challenging environment that the recent levels of Covid-19 and flu has presented, as well as recruiting and retaining staff.”

Scottish Government on ‘challenges’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under sustained pressure in the past few months to tackle the mounting NHS crisis.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it is still an “incredibly challenging time” for health and social care but stressed this is “certainly not unique to Scotland” and is being felt “across the rest of the UK and beyond”.

He added: “We are already providing NHS Scotland with record investment and staffing levels, but plan to go even further to help ease the pressures being felt, including across the Highlands & Islands and the north-east.”

The Scottish Government provided £50 million to increase services like Hospital at Home, which offers treatment for elderly patients at home.

A further £40 million is being invested over five years to support cancer services and improve waiting times, with a focus on urology, colorectal and breast, with £10 million released in 2022-23.

Track waiting times in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over 'hidden' dementia drugs in care homes
CR0037036 Official launch of the Corporate Cycle Race and announcement of this years stage sponsor ''Total Energies'' ***FOR FILE*** Pictured - Councillor Jessica Mennie. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 21-07-2022`
Watchdog launches probe into Aberdeen SNP councillor's undeclared directorship
Shona Robison.
SNP's £30 million rural housing cash being spent 'far too slowly'
The campaign was launched ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day (James Chapelard/Crimestoppers/PA)
New campaign on impact of hate crime aims to reach young people
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
CalMac's compensation bill soars amid ferry 'chaos and cancellations'
CR0034699 Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green candidate for George Street and Harbour, at St Fittick's Park. The Greens are pledging to make the under-threat park a local nature reserve to save it from redevelopment if voted on to Aberdeen City Council. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2022`
'Not all petrol-heads': Are we ready to wean off oil and gas?
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Total Uk/Sipa/Shutterstock (1685071d) Total's Elgin platform in the North Sea, about 150 miles off the coast of Aberdeen Total's Elgin platform in the North Sea off Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain - 2012 The leak at the Elgin platform, 150 miles off Aberdeen, has been ongoing since Sunday, when workers were evacuated. The oil firm said problems with the well were first noticed a month earlier, on 25 February. Total UK's managing director Phillipe Guys said: 'At this time there is no evidence of human error.'; bef6c867-fede-44c8-9325-748acc31b705
Most Scots prefer to keep North Sea drilling over importing oil and gas, says…
3

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented