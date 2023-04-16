Could voluntary green toll help protect Skye from environmental damage from visitors?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It could soon be over the sea to Skye but with a voluntary green toll if visitors are asked to help pay for the environmental damage they are causing.

The suggestion has come from a body that aims to attract tourists to the Misty Isle.

An ambitious proposal to create a “foundation” for Skye, Raasay and Lochalsh, funded by voluntary visitor donations, is to be discussed at the SkyeConnect Spring Conference later this month.

The board of SkyeConnect – the destination management organisation (DMO) for Skye and neighbouring areas – has been discussing the idea of a foundation for some time and has looked at other well-established and successful foundations and charitable trusts in other environmentally sensitive visitor locations around the UK.

For example, the Snowdonia Society was established in 1967 as a charity to work with local communities, organisations, businesses and individuals to help look after Snowdonia.

Much of the funding for the Snowdonia Society comes from voluntary donations and legacy gifts in wills.

Funding needed on Skye to protect island

According to the DMO, now is the right time for Skye to consider creating its own foundation.

Pressures on public finances combined with the growing need for greater investment in Skye’s infrastructure mean innovative solutions need to be found to protect the unique environment and the interests of all those who live in, work in or visit the area now and in the future.

The proposal will be the main topic of discussion at SkyeConnect’s spring conference at the Sligachan Hotel on April 27.

SkyeConnect chairman, Gary Curley, is hoping for a large turnout to discuss the ambitious proposal.

He said: “We know from our conversations that many people are more than happy to put something back into Skye after visiting our island.

“Lots of small, voluntary donations at the end of an activity, meal or overnight stay will soon add up to provide funds to support community projects, protect the environment and invest in our infrastructure.

“It may also be possible to tap into some of the potential income from the five windfarm developments currently under consideration.

“SkyeConnect fully supports the call for some of the windfarm revenue to be used for the benefit of everyone on Skye.”

Highland Council has estimated that a “tourist tax” could generate £5 – £10 million each year for the wider region, depending on how a scheme was designed.