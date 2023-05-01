Man charged after £48k worth of drugs and cash recovered in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19-year-old man has been charged following a drugs seizure in Aberdeen.

Officers stopped a taxi on Gort Road in the Tillydrone area last Friday.

They recovered a stash of Class A drugs and cash.

Police estimated the drugs to have a street value of £39,000, while £9,000 in cash was also found.

A police spokesman said: “On Friday April 28, officers from the organised crime unit, stopped a taxi in Gort Road.

“The male passenger’s rucksack was searched and a quantity of Class A drugs and cash were recovered. The drugs have a potential street value of approximately £39,000. Around £9,000 was also seized.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday May 1.”