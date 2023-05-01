Crime & Courts Man charged after £48k worth of drugs and cash recovered in Aberdeen Police recovered £39,000 worth of drugs and £9,000 in cash during the seizure. By Ross Hempseed May 1 2023, 5.13pm Share Man charged after £48k worth of drugs and cash recovered in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5678050/man-charged-after-48k-worth-of-drugs-and-cash-recovered-in-aberdeen/ Copy Link Image: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 19-year-old man has been charged following a drugs seizure in Aberdeen. Officers stopped a taxi on Gort Road in the Tillydrone area last Friday. They recovered a stash of Class A drugs and cash. Police estimated the drugs to have a street value of £39,000, while £9,000 in cash was also found. A police spokesman said: “On Friday April 28, officers from the organised crime unit, stopped a taxi in Gort Road. “The male passenger’s rucksack was searched and a quantity of Class A drugs and cash were recovered. The drugs have a potential street value of approximately £39,000. Around £9,000 was also seized. “A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday May 1.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close