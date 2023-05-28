Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies consigned to relegation play-off

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have two matches left to save their Premiership status after they were consigned to the relegation play-offs with defeat at Kilmarnock.

In the crunch final day match at Rugby Park, Killie ran out 3-1 winners to ensure it will be Malky Mackay’s men who face Partick Thistle over two legs in the coming days.

County needed nothing less than a victory and they had a chance to make the dream start just 15 seconds into the game when Yan Dhanda’s through ball released Alex Samuel, however his lay-off had too much pace on it for Jordan White.

It was a bruising encounter given what was at stake, with David Cancola and White both receiving treatment in the early stages.

Killie upped the ante as the first half progressed, with Ross Laidlaw forced to make a fine fingertip save from Christian Doidge’s header. The hosts took the lead on 36 minutes when Daniel Armstrong’s corner found Brad Lyons unmarked to thump home at the near post.

County made a nightmare start to the second half when Killie were awarded a penalty, after Alex Iacovitti’s challenge on Armstrong was deemed to be inside the box.

Armstrong tucked home the spot kick to give County a mountain to climb, although they were awarded a penalty of their own after the hour mark, with Yan Dhanda thumping home to give them hope.

The two-goal cushion was restored 12 minutes from time when Kyle Vassell rose highest to nod home after County had failed to clear their lines at a corner.

The first leg against the Jags will take place on Thursday, with the return leg at Dingwall on Sunday.

Staggies gave themselves too much to do

This was always likely to be a frenetic game, given both sides were in no doubt as to what they needed in order to achieve 10th place.

Mackay will be disappointed at the manner of the goals his side conceded with Killie profiting from two corners and a penalty kick.

Yan Dhanda’s penalty reduced the deficit to 2-1 midway through the second half, which instantly got County believing they could stage another fine turnaround as they did in the midweek 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

The Staggies’ push ultimately fell flat however, as they struggled to provide enough guile to trouble Derek McInnes’ well drilled Killie rearguard, which looked assured in defending the lead from the moment Brad Lyons put them ahead.

Mackay will eagerly hope his side can take a stronger early foothold on the tie, when they come to face Partick in the coming days.

County are not bereft of form going into play-offs

It all looked so promising for County in their survival bid, when they started their post-split fixtures with back-to-back wins over Livingston and Dundee United.

Although it has been enough to stave off the threat of automatic relegation, a return of one point from the final three fixtures has proven to be short of what was required to finish in the all-important 10th spot.

Nevertheless, County will still take heart from their seven-point return since the split, given they had been four points adrift at the bottom following their 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

After several weeks of permutations, there is now no uncertainty about the path County have to navigate in order to prolong their four-year stay in the Premiership.

The Staggies will be involved in the play-offs for the first time, and Thursday’s first leg at Firhill will be quickly followed by the return match in Dingwall on Sunday.

It is essentially two cup finals in quick succession, which makes it vital Mackay gets his side back to the performance levels they showed earlier in the month.

Thistle will be formidable opponents

The play-off system is heavily favourable for the 11th-placed Premiership side, given they need to play just two extra games to secure their top-flight status.

History reaffirms that, with all three of the sides who have achieved promotion through the play-offs having finished second in the Championship since their introduction in 2014.

Partick, who came fourth in the second-tier, are threatening to buck that trend, with Kris Doolan’s men on a 10-match unbeaten run of which they have won seven.

Although the Jags will need to come through six play-off matches in order to achieve that feat, their 8-0 aggregate victory over Ayr United in the semi-finals will mean County are facing a side full of confidence.

Talking tactics

Alex Iacovitti handed County a boost by returning from injury to replace Dylan Smith in one of three changes. David Cancola replaced Victor Loturi, while Alex Samuel was rewarded for a fine substitute showing against St Johnstone by a recall in place of Simon Murray.

Referee watch

Kevin Clancy was at the centre of attention in the high intensity clash, consulting VAR for both penalties awarded in the match. In the case of the Staggies’ spot kick, Clancy opted to view the monitor for himself before making the award.

Player ratings

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2): Walker 6; Mayo 7, Taylor 7, Stokes 6 (Wright 70); McKenzie 6, Lyons 7, Polworth 7 (Alston 89), Chambers 6, Armstrong 8 (Watson 82); Doidge 6 (Robinson 89), Vassell 7 (Cameron 89).

Subs not used: Hemming, Jones, Sanders, McInroy.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Watson 7, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 5 (Smith 66); Randall 6, Kenneh 7, Cancola 6 (Tillson 66), Harmon 5 (Edwards 63); Dhanda 6; White 5 (Murray 46), Samuel 7 (Loturi 83).

Subs not used: Munro, Purrington, Sims.

Attendance: 8,301

Star man

Daniel Armstrong was a constant nuisance to the Staggies’ backline, with the former County winger at the heart of the play for all three of Killie’s goals.