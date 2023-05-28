Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies consigned to relegation play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies consigned to relegation play-off

Malky Mackay's men will face Partick Thistle over two legs to defend their Premiership status.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County suffered 3-1 defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County suffered 3-1 defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Ross County have two matches left to save their Premiership status after they were consigned to the relegation play-offs with defeat at Kilmarnock.

In the crunch final day match at Rugby Park, Killie ran out 3-1 winners to ensure it will be Malky Mackay’s men who face Partick Thistle over two legs in the coming days.

County needed nothing less than a victory and they had a chance to make the dream start just 15 seconds into the game when Yan Dhanda’s through ball released Alex Samuel, however his lay-off had too much pace on it for Jordan White.

It was a bruising encounter given what was at stake, with David Cancola and White both receiving treatment in the early stages.

Killie upped the ante as the first half progressed, with Ross Laidlaw forced to make a fine fingertip save from Christian Doidge’s header. The hosts took the lead on 36 minutes when Daniel Armstrong’s corner found Brad Lyons unmarked to thump home at the near post.

Brad Lyons celebrates giving Kilmarnock the lead against Ross County. Image: SNS

County made a nightmare start to the second half when Killie were awarded a penalty, after Alex Iacovitti’s challenge on Armstrong was deemed to be inside the box.

Armstrong tucked home the spot kick to give County a mountain to climb, although they were awarded a penalty of their own after the hour mark, with Yan Dhanda thumping home to give them hope.

The two-goal cushion was restored 12 minutes from time when Kyle Vassell rose highest to nod home after County had failed to clear their lines at a corner.

The first leg against the Jags will take place on Thursday, with the return leg at Dingwall on Sunday.

Staggies gave themselves too much to do

This was always likely to be a frenetic game, given both sides were in no doubt as to what they needed in order to achieve 10th place.

Mackay will be disappointed at the manner of the goals his side conceded with Killie profiting from two corners and a penalty kick.

Alex Iacovitti brings down Daniel Armstrong inside the box. Image: SNS

Yan Dhanda’s penalty reduced the deficit to 2-1 midway through the second half, which instantly got County believing they could stage another fine turnaround as they did in the midweek 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

The Staggies’ push ultimately fell flat however, as they struggled to provide enough guile to trouble Derek McInnes’ well drilled Killie rearguard, which looked assured in defending the lead from the moment Brad Lyons put them ahead.

Mackay will eagerly hope his side can take a stronger early foothold on the tie, when they come to face Partick in the coming days.

County are not bereft of form going into play-offs

It all looked so promising for County in their survival bid, when they started their post-split fixtures with back-to-back wins over Livingston and Dundee United.

Although it has been enough to stave off the threat of automatic relegation, a return of one point from the final three fixtures has proven to be short of what was required to finish in the all-important 10th spot.

Nevertheless, County will still take heart from their seven-point return since the split, given they had been four points adrift at the bottom following their 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Yan Dhanda pulled a goal back from the spot against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

After several weeks of permutations, there is now no uncertainty about the path County have to navigate in order to prolong their four-year stay in the Premiership.

The Staggies will be involved in the play-offs for the first time, and Thursday’s first leg at Firhill will be quickly followed by the return match in Dingwall on Sunday.

It is essentially two cup finals in quick succession, which makes it vital Mackay gets his side back to the performance levels they showed earlier in the month.

Thistle will be formidable opponents

The play-off system is heavily favourable for the 11th-placed Premiership side, given they need to play just two extra games to secure their top-flight status.

History reaffirms that, with all three of the sides who have achieved promotion through the play-offs having finished second in the Championship since their introduction in 2014.

Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Partick Thistle have been on excellent form in the Championship. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Partick, who came fourth in the second-tier, are threatening to buck that trend, with Kris Doolan’s men on a 10-match unbeaten run of which they have won seven.

Although the Jags will need to come through six play-off matches in order to achieve that feat, their 8-0 aggregate victory over Ayr United in the semi-finals will mean County are facing a side full of confidence.

Talking tactics

Alex Iacovitti handed County a boost by returning from injury to replace Dylan Smith in one of three changes. David Cancola replaced Victor Loturi, while Alex Samuel was rewarded for a fine substitute showing against St Johnstone by a recall in place of Simon Murray.

Referee watch

Kevin Clancy was at the centre of attention in the high intensity clash, consulting VAR for both penalties awarded in the match. In the case of the Staggies’ spot kick, Clancy opted to view the monitor for himself before making the award.

Player ratings

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2): Walker 6; Mayo 7, Taylor 7, Stokes 6 (Wright 70); McKenzie 6, Lyons 7, Polworth 7 (Alston 89), Chambers 6, Armstrong 8 (Watson 82); Doidge 6 (Robinson 89), Vassell 7 (Cameron 89).

Subs not used: Hemming, Jones, Sanders, McInroy.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Watson 7, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 5 (Smith 66); Randall 6, Kenneh 7, Cancola 6 (Tillson 66), Harmon 5 (Edwards 63); Dhanda 6; White 5 (Murray 46), Samuel 7 (Loturi 83).

Subs not used: Munro, Purrington, Sims.

Attendance: 8,301

Star man

Daniel Armstrong was a constant nuisance to the Staggies’ backline, with the former County winger at the heart of the play for all three of Killie’s goals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]