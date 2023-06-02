North-east MSP’s bid for crackdown on land owners – here’s how it could work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North-east MSP’s bid for crackdown on land owners – here’s how it could work

Mercedes Villalba is unveiling her blueprint today to ban the country’s wealthiest individuals from owning excessive amounts of land.

A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Justin Bowie
By Justin Bowie

A North East Labour MSP wants to curb how much land Scotland’s super-rich with huge rural estates can own.

Mercedes Villalba is unveiling her blueprint at a conference today.

But critics of her proposals insisted large estate owners contribute to the rural economy and warned a cap on owning land could hurt farmers.

It comes as the Scottish Government announced its own plans for land reform will be revealed later in the year.

How does it work?

Under Ms Villalba’s plans, nobody would be allowed to purchase, sell, or own more than 500 hectares of land.

One hectare is equivalent to 10,000 square metres, which measures as a square with 100 metres on each side.

If you prefer the football comparison, 500 hectares is at least 300 pitches.

Mercedes Villalba
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: DC Thomson.

If Ms Villalba’s land reform plans succeed, a public interest test would be triggered whenever anyone tries to go above the cap.

Rural communities would also be given the option to buy-out large estates from their existing owners.

Similar approaches have been followed on rural Scottish islands such as Eigg and Rum, which are now both run by locals.

SNP rural affairs chief Mairi Gougeon said her party is committed to land reform in Scotland.

SNP rural affairs chief Mairi Gougeon. Image: DC Thomson.

She said the government is keen to discuss its own proposals with Ms Villalba.

Ms Gougeon said: “It is imperative that we balance the land rights and responsibilities of landowners, communities and the wider public.

“Our new land reform bill aims to improve transparency of land ownership, help ensure large scale land holdings deliver in the public interest, and empower communities by providing more opportunities to own land.

“I welcome Mercedes Villalba signalling her support for further action on land reform and would of course be happy to discuss her ideas once these have been developed and published.”

How is land divided in Scotland?

At the moment it’s estimated just 432 rich Scots hold half of all privately owned rural land north of the border.

The SNP previously revealed there are more than 500 registered titles in Scotland with more than 2,000 hectares each.

Ms Villalba claimed her land reform bill will stop the country’s wealthiest individuals from “hoarding land”.

It’s outrageous that one of the greatest symbols of inequality in Scotland has been unaddressed for so long.

– Mercedes Villalba

She said: “The extraordinarily high concentration of so much land in the hands of so few, is the foundation of the inequality that has blighted Scotland for centuries.

“The super-rich are hoarding land that should be run by community representatives and co-operatives for the benefit of everyone.

“It’s outrageous that one of the greatest symbols of inequality in Scotland has been unaddressed for so long.”

But Scottish Land and Estates, a body which represents rural Scotland, insisted her plans would “damage” the north and north-east.

Sarah-Jane Laing from Scottish Land and Estates.

Chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “Land owners of all types are investing heavily in rural Scotland for the benefit of people, jobs and nature.

“Landowners have engaged constructively over proposals on land reform. It is difficult to do so with these proposals which are riddled with inaccuracies and which would damage our ability to produce food and fuel.

“The proposed limit of 500 hectares would affect many family owned farms. Ms Villalba does not seem to grasp this.”

What happens next?

Ms Villalba is setting out her plans today at a community land charity event before her bill is then formally introduced to Holyrood next Wednesday.

A 12-week consultation is then set to take place as key stakeholders are asked for their views on the proposals.

The Scottish Government has said they want to make land ownership fairer.

Last April, a new register was introduced allowing members of the public to find out who makes key decisions over land use in their areas.

But Ms Villalba has branded their action plan “timid”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish politics

A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Bays of Harris community buyout moves a step closer as new company formed
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as Cove and Newtonhill train station plans left off government investment priorities
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Ian Blackford 'weighing up' quitting as Highland MP
Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly on the verge of announcing that no new licences for oil and gas exploration would be granted by a Labour government (PA)
Ban on new oil and gas projects would cost Scots £6bn by 2030, Tories…
Sister of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes vows to hold SNP justice chief to…
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Train drivers set for August 'boycott' over Stonehaven rail crash failures
SNP MSP Kevin Stewart is a patient at Carden Medical Centre.
Aberdeen MSP speaks out after receiving 'homophobic nonsense' on Twitter
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire mum wants government action over 'devastating' Lyme disease
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
North-east Tory U-turns over glass recycling scheme and blames Scottish Government for failure
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
Labour 'to block new North Sea oil and gas'
3

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]