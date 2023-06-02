North-east MSP’s bid for crackdown on land owners – here’s how it could work

A North East Labour MSP wants to curb how much land Scotland’s super-rich with huge rural estates can own.

Mercedes Villalba is unveiling her blueprint at a conference today.

But critics of her proposals insisted large estate owners contribute to the rural economy and warned a cap on owning land could hurt farmers.

It comes as the Scottish Government announced its own plans for land reform will be revealed later in the year.

How does it work?

Under Ms Villalba’s plans, nobody would be allowed to purchase, sell, or own more than 500 hectares of land.

One hectare is equivalent to 10,000 square metres, which measures as a square with 100 metres on each side.

If you prefer the football comparison, 500 hectares is at least 300 pitches.

If Ms Villalba’s land reform plans succeed, a public interest test would be triggered whenever anyone tries to go above the cap.

Rural communities would also be given the option to buy-out large estates from their existing owners.

Similar approaches have been followed on rural Scottish islands such as Eigg and Rum, which are now both run by locals.

SNP rural affairs chief Mairi Gougeon said her party is committed to land reform in Scotland.

She said the government is keen to discuss its own proposals with Ms Villalba.

Ms Gougeon said: “It is imperative that we balance the land rights and responsibilities of landowners, communities and the wider public.

“Our new land reform bill aims to improve transparency of land ownership, help ensure large scale land holdings deliver in the public interest, and empower communities by providing more opportunities to own land.

“I welcome Mercedes Villalba signalling her support for further action on land reform and would of course be happy to discuss her ideas once these have been developed and published.”

How is land divided in Scotland?

At the moment it’s estimated just 432 rich Scots hold half of all privately owned rural land north of the border.

The SNP previously revealed there are more than 500 registered titles in Scotland with more than 2,000 hectares each.

Ms Villalba claimed her land reform bill will stop the country’s wealthiest individuals from “hoarding land”.

It’s outrageous that one of the greatest symbols of inequality in Scotland has been unaddressed for so long. – Mercedes Villalba

She said: “The extraordinarily high concentration of so much land in the hands of so few, is the foundation of the inequality that has blighted Scotland for centuries.

“The super-rich are hoarding land that should be run by community representatives and co-operatives for the benefit of everyone.

“It’s outrageous that one of the greatest symbols of inequality in Scotland has been unaddressed for so long.”

But Scottish Land and Estates, a body which represents rural Scotland, insisted her plans would “damage” the north and north-east.

Chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “Land owners of all types are investing heavily in rural Scotland for the benefit of people, jobs and nature.

“Landowners have engaged constructively over proposals on land reform. It is difficult to do so with these proposals which are riddled with inaccuracies and which would damage our ability to produce food and fuel.

“The proposed limit of 500 hectares would affect many family owned farms. Ms Villalba does not seem to grasp this.”

What happens next?

Ms Villalba is setting out her plans today at a community land charity event before her bill is then formally introduced to Holyrood next Wednesday.

A 12-week consultation is then set to take place as key stakeholders are asked for their views on the proposals.

The Scottish Government has said they want to make land ownership fairer.

Last April, a new register was introduced allowing members of the public to find out who makes key decisions over land use in their areas.

But Ms Villalba has branded their action plan “timid”.