Aberdeen can’t ‘cling on to energy of the past’, says former north-east Labour MSP

Aberdonians have to embrace the shift from fossil fuel energy and not “send mixed signals” about whether the region is ready to move on from oil and gas, according to a veteran former north-east Labour MSP in the city.

Lewis Macdonald’s message is likely to spark renewed debate about the region’s economic future while his party faces a backlash over North Sea strategy and the commitment against new oil and gas licences.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is meanwhile being accused of “snubbing the north-east again” after this week failing to visit the region on his latest trip to Scotland.

Sspeaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Macdonald is confident Sir Keir will “absolutely come to Aberdeen” to set out his party’s “very strong” policy position.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holding an ‘In Conversation’ event in Glasgow to discuss what a Labour government would mean for the people of Scotland. Image: PA.Mr Macdonald, who was in Holyrood from 1999 until 2021, says Aberdeen needs to “embrace change” to show it’s serious about the energy transition.

And he believes the approach is one that will “win the party votes” despite widespread criticism of the plans from industry and unions.

The Labour stalwart also denies claims that Sir Keir and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar have a poor understanding of the region.

‘Move away from oil and gas’

Mr Macdonald said: “You can’t on the one hand argue that we should be the place where transition happens and at the same time argue we don’t want to move away from oil and gas.

“You can’t have a renewable energy centre if you’re still clinging on to the energy of the past.

“We need to move away from oil and gas – not overnight – but in a way that protects and creates jobs and sustains Aberdeen’s position at the very centre of the energy industry.

“Keir Starmer coming to Aberdeen and having those conversations with those people as well as with the Labour Party locally will be very useful and help set the stage for the general election campaign to come.”

‘Very little impact’

The former MSP pointed to recent analysis by energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie who said the decision to halt new licences would have “minimal impact” on North Sea investment.

It added the actual impact would be viewed as a “largely symbolic gesture”.

Mr Macdonald added: “The economic reality is that most of the oil and gas that’s still out there in the North Sea is within existing licence areas.

“There’s very little impact likely to be had from a policy of no new licences on production in the short to medium term.

“What it says is there has to be an energy transition and most the people I know in the oil and gas industry absolutely would agree with that.”

The SNP and the Tories both criticised Labour’s attitude to the north-east.

Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, said the party’s “ruinous plans” for the north-east’s energy sector will “decimate jobs and investment in the region”.

Tory energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said it is “no surprise Keir Starmer has snubbed the north-east again”.

When asked about his energy stance by reporters in Rutherglen on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “The worst we can do is ignore the fact there’s going to have to be a transition, sit it out, and watch what happened with coal mining happen all over again.

“The way to protect the jobs of the future is to see the changes coming and get ahead of that, not shy away from it.

“We’re not going to be revoking licences or interfering with licences.”