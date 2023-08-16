Brave the bite: Midgie repellent testers wanted to stand outside for eight hours in Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brave the bite: Midgie repellent testers wanted to stand outside for eight hours in Argyll

10 victims wanted to test new repellent

By Louise Glen
MIdgie testers wanted in Argyll.
Midgie testers wanted in Argyll. Image: Supplied.

Midgie repellent testers are wanted in Argyll.

Paid midgie “volunteers” are wanted to stand outside for eight hours to find out if a product works.

The initiative in the middle of “midgie season” will be no mean feat – but to save your skin you will be given a new product to test.

Smidge, who makes one popular brand of midgie repellent, wants people to stand outside for an evening.

Midgie repellent testers wanted in Argyll

The trial is due to take place in Minnard or Inveraray in Argyll.

On social media site X, formerly Twitter, Smidge Forecast wrote: “Paid volunteer

opportunity!

“We need 10 people in the Inveraray/Minard area willing to be bitten by midges for an eve.

“This would take up all of your eve – up to eight hours – as we are testing a repellent.

“Please get in touch if you fit the bill and want to make a little extra cash!”

What is a midgie?

Midgies, also known as the Highland midge or culicoides impunctatu is a species of biting midge found across the British Isles, Scandinavia, other regions of Northern Europe, Russia and Northern China in upland and lowland areas.

They especially like to be on machair or coastal areas, or anywhere there is no sun or a breeze.

In the north-west of Scotland, and down the western coast to north Wales, the Highland midge is usually in bloom from late spring to late summer.

Midgie testers wanted
Midgies. Image: Shutterstock.

Female midges are well-known for gathering in clouds and biting humans, though the majority of the blood they obtain comes from cattle, sheep and deer.

Pregnant women and children are likely to be excluded from the trial.

Fort William a hot spot for the midge

Midge expert Dr Alison Blackwell said the numbers of midges recorded throughout the summer in 2022 were 20% and “several percentage points” up on the peak of 2018. 2023 is set to see a further rise.

Dr Blackwell – whose company also makes the repellent Smidge – did benefit from a silver lining from the perfect swarm.

She said the huge numbers of staycationers had also seen UK sale of Smidge double to a staggering 250,000.

Fort William and the north-west were the midge hotspots, she said.

