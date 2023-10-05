Humza Yousaf says Tories can’t find Scotland on map in A9 funding row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf says Tories can’t find Scotland on map in A9 funding row

The SNP and Conservatives pointed the finger of blame at each other while both parties feel the pressure major infrastructure promises.

By Andy Philip
The first minister hit out at the impact of scrapping high-speed rail. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has poured cold water on Tory suggestions new UK money could help dual the A9.

The first minister reacted the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the long promised high speed rail link north of London.

The PM tried to frame his decision as a good way of diverting the money to other regional upgrades in the north of England. He included some cross-border infrastructure, like the A1 and the road link to the ferry terminal in Stranraer.

But Mr Sunak’s controversial move was seen by the SNP leader as a major blow to cities in England with serious consequences for the Scottish economy.

‘Upgrade the A9’

Scottish Tories added fuel to the row by claiming extra money will be generated – using a technical process called the Barnett formula – to compensate for any new investment south of the border.

“SNP-Green ministers should commit to using Barnett consequential funding coming their way as a result of Network North to urgently upgrade the A9,” claimed Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson.

Long stretches of single carriageway on the A9 are still to be dualled. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

The A9 dualling plan was announced more than a decade ago but is way behind schedule.

After heated exchanges in Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Yousaf drew attention to the lack of Scottish attention in a new map of projects by the Conservatives.

“The Prime Minister put up a map and said that he will be investing in the north,” Mr Yousaf said.

“That map excluded Scotland almost entirely. It managed to go up to Stranraer, but it excluded the rest of Scotland.

“Forget investing in Scotland—the Tories cannot even find Scotland on the map.”

Mr Sunak had promised at Tory party conference on Wednesday to reinvest £36 billion from HS2.

Labour said most of the schemes could not be described as new investment.

A9 dualling: All you need to know as Holyrood probe hears ‘explosive’ evidence

