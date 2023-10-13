Fergus Ewing: Oil and gas debate needs to be more rational and less emotional

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Fergus Ewing: Oil and gas debate needs to be more rational and less emotional

Highland SNP rebel Fergus Ewing sets out why he believes oil and gas remains crucial to Scotland's economy

Fergus Ewing is a vocal supporter of the oil and gas industry.
Justin Bowie By Fergus Ewing

It is absolutely essential that in Scotland we continue to develop our own oil and gas resources for several reasons.

First, for security of supply in an uncertain world.

Second, because if we don’t, we replace it with imports from the USA and Middle East.

Imports last year were at record levels already.

The USA mostly would provide fracked gas. The SNP approach would thus see us supporting fracking.

Abandoning our own industry would also make climate change worse, because imported gas has a far greater carbon footprint. Stopping our own production makes climate change worse, not better.

Third, because for the foreseeable future Scotland and the UK are still heavily dependent on fossil fuels. It meets about two thirds to three quarters of our energy needs.

In industry, production relies on them and will do so for the foreseeable future. Give up on oil and gas and the world ceases to function.

That cannot change, except through pre-combustion removal of carbon, through carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Fourth, because oil and gas by-products are everywhere, from clothes and household goods to anaesthetic drugs, which are mostly complex hydrocarbons.

Fifth, because it will remain a major part of our economy for decades to come.

Indeed, the latest GERS figures showed that Scotland’s share of oil and gas revenues for 2022-23 was nearly £10 billion.

SNP politicians are split on the future of oil and gas. Image: PA.

Those independence supporters who would prematurely abandon oil leave a gaping chasm in the economics of independence.

With respect, anyone arguing otherwise can whistle Dixie.

Sixth, because the financial return from the sector in tax and jobs with high salaries remains enormous and simply cannot be replaced by renewables – possibly not ever, and certainly not in the timescales envisaged by the aims for a “just transition”.

Seventh, because the North Sea Transition Deal has already reduced emissions in its UK operation.

This deal is a blueprint for other producers across the world to follow.

Emissions have been cut substantially by reduced flaring, for example, and now the focus is moving to electrification of operations.

Scotland can lead the way on carbon capture and storage

Eighth, because the single most significant contribution that Scotland can make to tackle global warming is through development of our CCS technology.

That, above everything else, can make a truly global contribution to what is, after all, a worldwide problem.

That’s what Scotland can offer the world. But only if we can deploy the skills in our oil and gas industry to CCS.

We need the oil and gas industry with its skills and know-how as a bridge to CCS. Lose the skilled people and we simply lose the capacity to create CCS.

Our total carbon emissions in Scotland are just one thousandth of the world’s emissions.

So, what we do on forestry, peat restoration, electric cars, decarbonised heating and so on is worthy, but statistically irrelevant, given climate change is a global problem.

The overall tone of the debate needs to be far less emotional and more rational.

We can aim to be Europe’s carbon store which would in turn give us immense leverage in the EU, given that almost all mainland European countries have no storage capacity of their own.

Finally, the overall tone of the debate needs to be far less emotional and more rational. Anyone who, like me, sets out rational arguments very quickly gets called names, especially on social media by people who are unable to respond effectively.

The maxim is: “He in politics who plays the man not the ball does so because he is losing the game.”

Ironically, there’s far too much heat in the global warming debate. Let’s cool it.

Fergus Ewing is the SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn. Between 2011 and 2021 he was a minister and cabinet secretary in the Scottish Government. 