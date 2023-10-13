Video: Altercation between Graeme W Cheyne van driver and motorcyclist on busy Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Altercation between Graeme W Cheyne van driver and motorcyclist on busy Aberdeen street

Police had to separate the two men as onlookers looked on.

By Chris Cromar

A van driver has been involved in an on-street altercation with a motorcyclist in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

This incident, which happened at traffic lights on the city’s Crown Street near the junction with Union Street, involved the male driver of a red Graeme W Cheyne Builders van and a motorcyclist.

Police officer standing next to motorcycle.
The motorcycle that was seized by police. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Onlookers looked shocked as the incident happened in broad daylight, which saw the driver get out of the vehicle and approach the male on the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle also did not have a number plate and ended up on the ground, as did its driver, as the altercation got out of hand, with the van driver putting the motorcyclist into a “headlock”.

Two police officers pulled the men apart as they attempted to deescalate the situation.

On eyewitness told The P&J that it “looked like road rage”.

A spokesman for Graeme W Cheyne Builders, who are based near Aberdeen Harbour, said they could not comment due to “not having any information” on it.

