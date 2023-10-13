Video: Altercation between Graeme W Cheyne van driver and motorcyclist on busy Aberdeen street

A van driver has been involved in an on-street altercation with a motorcyclist in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

This incident, which happened at traffic lights on the city’s Crown Street near the junction with Union Street, involved the male driver of a red Graeme W Cheyne Builders van and a motorcyclist.

Onlookers looked shocked as the incident happened in broad daylight, which saw the driver get out of the vehicle and approach the male on the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle also did not have a number plate and ended up on the ground, as did its driver, as the altercation got out of hand, with the van driver putting the motorcyclist into a “headlock”.

Two police officers pulled the men apart as they attempted to deescalate the situation.

On eyewitness told The P&J that it “looked like road rage”.

A spokesman for Graeme W Cheyne Builders, who are based near Aberdeen Harbour, said they could not comment due to “not having any information” on it.