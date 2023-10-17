North-east plan to stop probing some crimes will be ‘disastrous’, warns senior police rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east plan to stop probing some crimes will be ‘disastrous’, warns senior police rep

Some minor crimes will not be investigated as part of the new pilot scheme, launched only in the north-east.

By Alasdair Clark
David Kennedy, General Secretary of the Scottish Police Federation at SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
A new scheme that will see minor crimes in the north-east go uninvestigated will be disastrous, according to a senior police representative.

The new scheme will be run exclusively in the region, with officers not even attending minor crimes.

Police Scotland said it wants officers to have more time to focus on responding to emergencies and keeping people safe.

To do that, incidents like garden thefts where there is no CCTV or eyewitness evidence might be avoided.

Scottish Police Federation (SPF) General Secretary David Kennedy said the situation is “bleak”.

He warned pressures on the service already meant some calls received either a delayed response or none at all.

Mr Kennedy, who represents rank and file officers, told a meeting at the SNP conference in Aberdeen that the experiment would be “disastrous”.

He highlighted incidents which may at first seem to be minor only for officers to discover more serious crimes.

He told the crowd: “When I was a cop a call came in at 11am saying an alarm was going off.

“I went on my own to the house. The back door was broken open and I realised the house was being broken into.

Police Scotland faces ‘bleak’ situation

“That’s a call that looks very simple. Police attend calls thinking it will be one thing but it’s entirely different.

”We need police to be going to calls because they can pick up on other things.”

Mr Kennedy also told SNP members about the “bleak” situation Police Scotland faced as it seeks to reduce officer numbers by about 1,500.

The force says it will have to make “hard choices” in order to continue providing an effective service.

This includes a pause to all training so officers can be redirected to support operational colleagues over the busy festive period.

They have also postponed the planned intake of around 200 probationary constables who were due to join the Service on 8 January 2024.

Mr Kennedy says he expects the reduction to be achieved by the recruit pause and the loss of around 60 officers who retire each month.