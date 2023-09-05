Why WON’T north-east police look into some crimes? Cash-strapped force defends move at council interrogation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why WON’T north-east police look into some crimes? Cash-strapped force defends move at council interrogation

Concerns have been raised over a new approach being piloted - that could see no action taken on more minor incidents.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

North-east police chiefs have defended a controversial new approach to tackling crime, which will leave some incidents going without investigation.

Police are piloting a new policy in dealing with reports of incidents.

The project. exclusive to the north-east, will run for 12 weeks before it is potentially rolled out across the country.

Under the scheme, calls will be taken by specially trained call handlers before it is decided if an officer is needed to carry out further investigation.

Some people who have called 101 to report a misdeed are now being told not to expect any visit from an officer.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie said ebike concerns in Aberdeen city centre were dealt with when police come across them. Image: Police Scotland
Chief superintendent Graeme Mackie assured councillors the move would help officers respond to more “pressing issues” in local communities. Image: Police Scotland

Chief superintendent Graeme Mackie attended a council meeting the morning after the controversial policy hit the headlines – and found himself under interrogation.

Here, we have summed up the key questions the councillors – and the public – have about the scheme…

Why are police doing this?

The pilot has been introduced to give officers more time to respond to emergencies and deal with more serious crimes.

It comes after the cash-strapped north-east force lost dozens of officers amid a major savings spree.

The “new financial environment” meant “hard choices” had to be made.

But Mr Mackie stressed: “This is not about police not going to things.”

What was the previous system?

Those phoning 101 would speak to a call handler who noted details before allocating the incident a police officer.

But depending on the nature of the call, it could take up to 48 hours before an officer made any moves towards investigating it.

Police officers patrol Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Emergencies and instances where there’s threat, risk, harm and vulnerability would get a far more immediate response. This will remain the same.

So what is the change?

Now, these specially trained call handlers might get back to callers to tell them the crime won’t be investigated at all.

But, in the process launched on August 28, there is also a second layer of checks.

The Aberdeen-based “crime management team” will review all reported crimes and carry out the same assessments.

If they feel a matter needs further investigation, a police officer will be assigned to the case.

“This is about getting people the right help when we are contacted and will enable us to spend more time tackling crimes,” Ch Supt Mackie explained.

Why is it happening here?

The north-east division has been using the new crime recording system for more than a year.

Because of this, officers feel familiar with it and have the “technical abilities” to use it.

Police in Aberdeen.
The trial will be carried out in the north-east before it is rolled out elsewhere. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, the system is still be rolled out across other areas of Scotland.

But this new recording pilot isn’t exactly new to the north-east.

This approach to reporting crimes was originally used a few years ago when staff on the service centre and crime desk would look at reports and assess them in a similar way.

How many officers have been cut from Aberdeen?

This pilot comes as police budgets have been slashed across the country.

In the north-east alone, the number of officers has been cut with the force losing 39 posts since the end of March.

But Ch Supt Mackie explained that this loss has been spread across the region.

Going forward, officers working in the city will be supported by those in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Officers in Aberdeen will be supported by colleagues in Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Mackie told the chamber that there was a “real strong partnership” working in the north-east, particularly in Aberdeen.

He added: “As partners we discuss, we share and we look at ways of working together.

“Everything that we do, we need to do in collaboration because we need that wider support to one another and services have had an impact on one another as well.”

Why 12 weeks, and could it be longer?

The 12-week pilot was launched last Monday.

It will give Police Scotland enough time to assess whether the scheme should be rolled out elsewhere, be refined or removed altogether.

“We need to look at new ways of doing things to make sure that our resources are directed to the most pressing needs facing police just now,” Mr Mackie said.

Police officers won’t need to chase up minor crimes under the pilot project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Councillor Neil Copland asked if the trial period would be enough, to which Mr Mackie responded: “It might not be, we’ll find out.

“If we believe it needs to be extended it may well be beyond that 12 weeks before it would roll out elsewhere.”

However a rolling review is currently under way and the pilot could be stopped before the end of the allocated time.

Does having ‘bobbies on the beat’ make a difference?

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart told Mr Mackie that her constituents are worried about the lack of a police presence on the city’s streets.

But, she was told that the “greatest harms” often occur behind closed doors.

These risks include fraud, online offending and domestic abuse.

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart raised concerns about a lack of bobbies on the beat around Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery

Mr Mackie stressed that these issues can’t be prevented by patrolling.

“There’s an absolute balance that needs to be struck round about officers on patrol…

“There also needs to be an understanding that often the greatest risks to our society are happening behind closed doors, and we need to look at other ways of policing that.”

Could the pilot trial have any risks?

Police Scotland hope that the new crime reporting project won’t “erode” public confidence in the force.

Mr Mackie said: “The risk for me is making sure that our communities understand what this is about and that we’re not going to cause risk to vulnerable people.

“This is low risk matters we are speaking about, not incidents of violence or incidents where children are being harmed.”

Police patrol on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Police officers on the beat in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But councillor Sandra Macdonald raised concerns that members of the public may stop calling the police as they could think it will be a waste of time.

She stated: “I’m concerned that there is a risk that we’re on a bit of a slippery slope to a service decline.

“What I hear from communities is that they have stopped phoning the police quite often because of the lack of response even now.

“I wouldn’t like to be in a position in 12 weeks time where we find that there’s even less coming in because people out there think it’s just not worth it.”

A review of the pilot project is expected to come before the committee in January.

Aberdeen police admit they ‘won’t be able to do as much’ as savings spree thins ranks

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pipers mark the return of SPE Offshore Europe to Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe: Aberdeen's top brass champion oil and gas on opening day
Tiffany Anderson in Aberdeen
'No intention of returning': Sugardaddy blackmailer in court no-show - AGAIN!
Huntly care home The Meadows will close on Wednesday after a scathing Care Inspectorate report. Image: Google Maps
Huntly care home closure forces dementia dad, 93, into Inverurie hospital ward
Aura Nightclub in Aberdeen.
'It's almost completely unrecognisable': First look inside Aberdeen's newest nightclub Aura after huge £400,000…
The former Aberdeen John Lewis could finally have a new lease of life as a market
Exclusive: Aberdeen's former John Lewis could soon become continental food market
A young girl called Ava and her step-mum Jennifer Matthews playing on the grass at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen
Union Terrace Gardens refurb soars above £30 million while art gallery revamp costs finally…
Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie Stadium.
Aberdeen fans receiving end of life care to be offered unforgettable experiences at Pittodrie
Someone holding and swiping Aberdeen Gift Card.
Robert Gordon University makes £20,000 investment in Aberdeen through gift card scheme
Jim Souter and Carole Duncan stepping off the tower
Thrill-seekers raise over £41,000 for Archie Foundation by abseiling 130ft down one of Aberdeen’s…
Outside of Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.
A 400% increase and £700 for just one night: Aberdeen hotels increase prices for…

Conversation