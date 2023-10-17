Special recognition awards for Inverness care home staff after wildfire heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Special recognition awards for Inverness care home staff after wildfire heroics

Three employees from Daviot House Care Home were praised for their "resilience and integrity in the face of an extraordinary situation".

By Graham Fleming
Daviot House Award Winners
Special recognition for the Daviot House care team

Three employees of Daviot House Care Home have received special recognition awards for their actions to protect residents from a wildfire.

Mel Walker, Andrew Rodden and Steve Gordon were praised for their “resilience and integrity in the face of an extraordinary situation” as a mile-long inferno tore through Inverness last June.

It came within just a hundred yards of the home which has more than ninety residents.

Daviot House Care Home
Scenic Daviot House pictured before the fire.

Steve Gordon, Estates and Facilities manager for the Meallmore Group, spotted the fire while on his morning walk of the premises, and rushed back to the facility to warn both staff and patients.

While a full evacuation was not necessary, preparations had to be put in place to move residents if the blaze reached the scenic house.

Steve, Andrew and Mel had to act quickly to arrange medication and plan a full evacuation procedure in case the worst happened, and were singled out for their quick thinking and decisiveness.

The accolade was presented to the trio at the annual Meallmore Colleague Awards at the Dunblane Hydro, where they received a standing ovation.

‘Everybody pulled together’ during crisis

Andrew said: “I’m very proud of the Meallmore company as a whole – during the crisis everybody pulled together, they supported us and the emergency services. Everyone – especially Steve – was just top notch. We were minutes from evacuating, but thankfully that didn’t happen.”

Mel added: “We’ve been through the mill this year, but we came out the other side together as a team.

“We’re so humbled and appreciative of this recognition.”

Staying calm was key as fire raged

Cillian Hennessey, Managing Director of Meallmore, said: “These three colleagues have shown dedication, quick logical thinking, and outstanding values in helping to manage what was a very challenging situation.

“Their ability to remain calm under pressure and think on their feet was truly remarkable.

“They ensured the safety and wellbeing of our team members and vulnerable residents and went above and beyond in coordinating the response efforts along with the emergency services.”

 

 

