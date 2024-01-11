Highland councillors vote against declaring an emergency over the state of the region’s schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland councillors vote against declaring an emergency over the state of the region’s schools

There are 68 schools in the Highlands currently rated as being in a poor condition.

By Stuart Findlay
Charleston Academy in Inverness is in dire need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Charleston Academy in Inverness is in dire need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland councillors have rejected the chance to declare an emergency about the state of the region’s crumbling schools.

A motion from Conservative councillor Helen Crawford also sought to invite Scottish Government ministers to the Inverness chamber for a grilling about the issue.

There are 68 schools in the Highlands currently rated as being in a poor condition.

A recent funding bid to the Scottish Government’s learning estate improvement plan (Leip) was not successful – a devastating blow for communities crying out for an upgrade.

Who is to blame for the problems faced by Highland schools?

At today’s full council meeting, there was a consensus that the region’s schools are in a shocking state.

No one is willing to dispute that so many of the north’s schools are desperately needing repairs.

But what to do about the problem – and who is to blame for it – is what divided the chamber.

Park Primary was destroyed by fire in 2020 and its future rebuild is uncertain. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Crawford’s motion was defeated by 35 votes to 28 – with the result largely split along party lines.

It had the support of the Conservatives, the Lib Dems and some independents.

But the ruling administration – comprised of a combination of SNP, independent and Green members – supported an amendment from councillor Emma Knox.

Instead of declaring an emergency, this acknowledged the scale of the problem and said the council will continue to seek external sources of funding.

‘This is about standing up for Highland communities’

Councillor Helen Crawford said the Highlands has arguably the worst school estate in Scotland.

While 91% of Scottish schools are rated A for their condition, this figure is only 20% in the north.

10% of secondary schools are rated C across Scotland but it’s 37% in the Highlands.

Helen Crawford.
Councillor Helen Crawford. Image: Highland Council.

Councillor Crawford said: “This is about standing up for Highland communities and making our voices heard at a national level.”

Lib Dem councillor Alasdair Christie successfully argued for the motion to ask a government minister to visit the worst-affected schools, rather than facing a council chamber grilling.

He said: “We have done things to improve the situation. But we are at the tipping point now and need the government to recognise that things are different in the Highlands.”

‘Everyone wants the best for Highland schools’

Councillor Knox said it was important to consider the effect that Brexit, the war in Ukraine and Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-budget had on the council’s ability to spend.

She said: “I want to publicly apologise to parents and staff at Beauly Primary and Charleston Academy.

“Everyone in this chamber wants the best for our schools, we don’t watch to watch them crumble.

“Soaring interest rates have caused local authorities millions.”

Councillor Emma Knox. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But Wick councillor Andrew Jarvie – a former leader of the Conservative group – said he was tired of the “usual pathetic blame game”.

Stirking a tone that was drastically different to the Pikachu jumper he was wearing, he added: “Those in power refuse to take responsibility and are seeking to blame others.”

Green councillor Chris Ballance said he couldn’t support the motion, calling it “political grand-standing” rather than something that would provide immediate help.

He said: “It’s immediate help and improvements that are required.

“The money simply isn’t there and yes, I would agree that is thanks to 13 years of Westminster Tory austerity.”

Ultimately, an emergency situation has not been declared after the narrow 35-28 vote.

But this issue will not be going away any time soon.

More from Highlands & Islands

Charleston Academy in Inverness is in dire need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'You don't meet too many people like Roddy Balfour': Tributes after death of veteran…
Staff onboard a small orange boat bring debris from the Strathan Bay.
Hunt for man who was seen on yacht before it sank near Lochinver
stacks bakery in john o'groats pictured from the outside as the business goes up for sale.
UK mainland's most northerly bakery Stacks at John O'Groats up for sale after 'seven…
A collision of multiple vehicles happened on the A9 at Daviot.
Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash at A9 at Daviot
Charleston Academy in Inverness is in dire need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Volunteers embark on 841-mile fundraising challenge for Stornoway RNLI
Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors series 2, which is set in Ardross Castle
The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more 'trickery, betrayal and backstabbing' as applications for…
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
Charleston Academy in Inverness is in dire need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled
Follow in the footsteps o Harry Potter on the Hogwarts Express.
'Hogwarts Express' ticket price soars for 2024 after multi-million pound court ruling
Charleston Academy in Inverness is in dire need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…

Conversation