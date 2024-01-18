Humza Yousaf defends inviting controversial Turkish leader Erdogan to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf defends inviting controversial Turkish leader Erdogan to Scotland

The SNP leader said Scotland and Turkey are both "on a journey" when it comes to human rights.

By Andy Philip
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf has defended inviting the Turkish president to visit – and claimed both countries are on a human rights “journey”.

The first minister briefly met Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Cop28 UN climate summit in Dubai last year, causing anger in the UK Foreign Office.

Minutes of the meeting, published in The Herald newspaper, show the First Minister invited the president during a future visit to the UK.

At the time, the meeting drew criticism from within the First Minister’s own party.

SNP councillor Roza Salih said she “did not expect this from a FM that says he respects human rights” over Turkey’s treatment of Kurds.

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf defended the invitation.

“I said the next time he’s in the United Kingdom, he should come up to Scotland,” he said.

“Turkey is a Nato ally, why would we not wish to have a Nato ally here?”

‘I will raise human rights’

Asked if he would raise reported abuse of human rights by Mr Erdogan’s administration of the Kurds during any future visit, the First Minister said: “Yes, I would raise human rights as I tend to do whenever I have meetings with international leaders.

“But I should say, of course, we do that in a way that also recognises that we’re on a human rights journey, as are other countries.”

Nadia El-Nakla in parliament as her husband became first minister. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In November, Mr Yousaf’s wife, Dundee city councillor Nadia El-Nakla, attended an event in Turkey bringing together the spouses of international political leaders.

It has since emerged Ms El-Nakla’s sister-in-law and her young children were given sanctuary in Turkey after fleeing from Gaza.

A spokesman for the first minister, speaking to journalists during a briefing on Thursday, said he did not believe the invitation was “connected”.

Following Mr Yousaf’s meeting with Mr Erdogan – described in the minutes as “warm and friendly” – the Scottish Government was chastised by David Cameron, know Lord Cameron and foreign secretary in the UK Government.

Lord Cameron went as far as to threaten to withhold co-operation with Scottish ministers who travel abroad, saying: “I remain open to discussing a constructive way forward.

“However, any further breaches of the protocol of ministerial meetings having a FCDO official present will result in no further FCDO facilitation of meetings or logistical support.

“We will also need to consider the presence of Scottish Government offices in UK Government posts.”

