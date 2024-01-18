Campbell Gunn: SNP must be bracing itself for inevitable bad general election result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: SNP must be bracing itself for inevitable bad general election result

SNP politicians have chosen the wrong policies on which to campaign, and it's catching up with them.

Humza Yousaf's SNP is expected to be in for a rocky ride post-general election later this year. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf's SNP is expected to be in for a rocky ride post-general election later this year. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
By Campbell Gunn

Last week, the SNP officially launched its general election campaign at an event in Glasgow. Of course, we don’t yet even know when that vote will be held, other than some time this year.

Many pundits have suggested in the past that it’s likely to take place in late spring, perhaps April or May. However, hints by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggest that an autumn date is now far more likely.

Recent polls predicting a disastrous election for the Conservatives will only have confirmed that likelihood, with the Tories desperately hoping for an upswing in their fortunes over the summer, as inflation falls alongside household bills.

So, why has the SNP launched its campaign so early? Well, according to the polls, they’ve a lot of catching up to do.

In addition, Westminster elections are always difficult for the party, as it’s squeezed in the UK media by the only two contenders for government: the Conservatives and Labour. As election day nears, news coverage will be dominated by Sunak and Keir Starmer, with Humza Yousaf, never mind Stephen Flynn, struggling to get airtime.

Most observers expect the SNP to lose a number of seats when the election comes, and I cannot disagree with that. But just how many seats the party will lose is almost impossible to predict, due to the first-past-the-post voting system still used at Westminster elections.

Many predict Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This can give wildly differing outcomes in the number of seats won by each party with a relatively small swing in the share of votes. In 2015, just a year after the independence referendum, the SNP won 50% of the vote in Scotland. But that gave the party 56 out of 59 seats – 95% of the Scottish seats. Two years later, its vote fell to 37%, yet the SNP still managed to win 35 seats: a comfortable majority of the Scottish constituencies.

Another two years later, in 2019, the SNP’s vote went back up to 45%, and it won 48 seats. That election saw Labour win its lowest share of the vote in Scotland for over a century. And the fact that Labour is coming from such a historic low vote is one of the reasons why the prospects for the SNP this time around are so difficult to predict.

SNP would bite your hand off for a repeat of 2017 results

Current polling puts the Nationalists at around 37% – roughly where they were in 2017, when they won 35 seats. A result similar to that would see the SNP losing only eight seats, as it’s currently on 43, having already lost two seats from defections to the Alba Party, one defection to the Conservatives, Angus MacNeil now sitting as an independent, and losing another seat at the Rutherglen by-election.

Frankly, I believe senior SNP figures would bite your hand off if you offered them that sort of outcome later this year. It’s likely to be far worse than that.

In constituencies where it’s seen as a straight fight between Labour and the SNP are likely to vote tactically for Labour

The prospects for the Conservatives across the UK are dire, and in Scotland that can only help Labour. I don’t believe the Tories will be wiped out north of the border, as core support in the party’s heartland constituencies is pretty solid.

However, Conservative voters in constituencies where it’s seen as a straight fight between Labour and the SNP are likely to vote tactically for Labour. And that tactical voting could see the Nationalists losing far more seats this time than they did in 2017, even if, as polls suggest, they win a similar share of the vote as they did in that election.

SNP MPs throughout the Central Belt of Scotland in particular must be very worried.

Independence isn’t the most urgent issue

What’s caused the slump in the SNP’s support? The party has chosen the wrong policies on which to campaign. Issues such as gender recognition reform, the deposit return scheme, and highly protected marine areas (all policies actually championed by the Greens) were unpopular and ill-thought-out. Unsurprisingly, they’ve all either been dumped or kicked into the long grass. But the damage has been done.

Added to that, we’re still waiting for a couple of ferries to be completed, along with the dreadful optics of a first minister and her husband being questioned by police over allegations of missing party funds.

Questions remain around the past actions of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell. Image: PA

Putting independence front and centre of the SNP’s election campaign may not be such a great idea either, given that, for the majority of voters – even SNP supporters – the economy and the cost of living, not independence, are the main issues on which they’ll be voting this year.

All in all, it doesn’t appear that the upcoming general election is one which the SNP will relish. It’s likely to be bad for them, though just how bad I don’t believe anyone can yet say with certainty.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

More from Columnists

A view over the pedestrianised area outside Marks & Spencer in 1997. Image: DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: As a 90s kid in Aberdeen, a 'trip to Markies' was the…
Demonstrators in London protest the practice of conversion 'therapy' during July 2023. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Catholic Church should condemn coercive conversion 'therapy' outright
As extreme weather events become more common, how will electric cars fare in comparison to petrol or diesel vehicles? Image: Ioannis Alexopoulos/LNP/Shutterstock
Derek Tucker: Will electric cars really be worth much further down the line?
Susie Dent may have taught us what a hurkle-durkle but Iain Maciver can teach you how to avoid one. Image: PA
Iain Maciver: Here's how to stop yourself hurkle-durkling through winter
The Firhill Well in Aberdeen was moved to its current location on Sunnybank Road in 1937. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: Well, well, well - getting water from source has unexpected benefits
Modern hearing aids are small, discreet and used by people of all ages. Image: krolya25/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Don't let hearing loss muffle your joie de vivre
A person holding a doughnut in one hand and a head of broccoli in the other, representing weight loss diets
Eleanor Bradford: The perfect magic diet doesn't exist - stop wasting time searching for…
Glenn Campbell with his wife Claire. The BBC journalist has spoken out about his brain cancer diagnosis
Chris Deerin: Glenn Campbell's integrity while facing heartbreak is awe-inspiring
Not everybody can stomach the idea of picking up a spider with their bare hands - no matter its size. Image: The Jam Factory/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: Can we talk ourselves out of a fear of spiders?
Paula Vennells, former chief executive of the Post Office, pictured here in 2018, has been heavily criticised for her part in the scandal. Image: Rob Pinney/LNP/Shutterstock
David Knight: Post Office well on its way to becoming the 'Past Office' after…

Conversation