Aberdeen South politician Stephen Flynn named Britain’s ‘hardest’ MP

Aberdeen South MP and leader of the SNP at Westminster Stephen Flynn has been named as the “hardest” politician in Britain.

The MP, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2019, received the accolade from current affairs magazine The Fence.

When we contacted the politician to see what he thought about his new title, we were told he was “in the gym” and unavailable for comment.

Mr Flynn became the SNP group leader at Westminster in December last year following the resignation of Highland MP Ian Blackford.

Since then, the Dundee-born politician has been thrusted into the national spotlight as he gets to question Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

At last week’s PMQ’s, Mr Flynn referred to Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross as a “wee daftie” during a heated exchange.

Decided by journalists, the Aberdeen MP – who led the SNP group on Aberdeen City Council from 2016 to 2019 – defeated other well-known “hardman” to the magazine‘s accolade.

These include former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb – who has a black belt in karate .

This list also included Afghanistan veteran and current Veterans’ Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and Clive Lewis, who also served in Afghanistan, got bronze medals.

‘In the gym and unavailable’

A spokesman for the SNP said: “We asked Stephen for comment but he was in the gym and unavailable.”

Maybe he is bulking up as he looks to retain his title next year, as well as gearing up for a general election fight, where he will hope to retain his Aberdeen South seat.