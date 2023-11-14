Aberdeen South politician Stephen Flynn named Britain’s ‘hardest’ MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen South politician Stephen Flynn named Britain’s ‘hardest’ MP

Stephen Flynn was 'too busy in the gym' to comment on his new title as a 'hardman' politician.

By Chris Cromar
Stephen Flynn as Begbie out of Trainspotting.
Does he give Trainspotting's Begbie a run for his money? Stephen Flynn has been named Britain's "hardest" politician. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen South MP and leader of the SNP at Westminster Stephen Flynn has been named as the “hardest” politician in Britain.

The MP, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2019, received the accolade from current affairs magazine The Fence.

When we contacted the politician to see what he thought about his new title, we were told he was “in the gym” and unavailable for comment.

Mr Flynn became the SNP group leader at Westminster in December last year following the resignation of Highland MP Ian Blackford.

Stephen Flynn standing with arms crossed.
Stephen Flynn has been the MP for Aberdeen South since 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Since then, the Dundee-born politician has been thrusted into the national spotlight as he gets to question Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

At last week’s PMQ’s, Mr Flynn referred to Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross as a “wee daftie” during a heated exchange.

Black belt holder Dominic Rabb is not as “hard” as Mr Flynn according to The Fence. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Decided by journalists, the Aberdeen MP – who led the SNP group on Aberdeen City Council from 2016 to 2019 – defeated other well-known “hardman” to the magazine‘s accolade.

These include former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb – who has a black belt in karate .

This list also included Afghanistan veteran and current Veterans’ Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and Clive Lewis, who also served in Afghanistan, got bronze medals.

‘In the gym and unavailable’

A spokesman for the SNP said: “We asked Stephen for comment but he was in the gym and unavailable.”

Maybe he is bulking up as he looks to retain his title next year, as well as gearing up for a general election fight, where he will hope to retain his Aberdeen South seat.

