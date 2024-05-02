Motorists braced for further A96 disruption as roadworks near Keith extended – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorists braced for further A96 disruption as roadworks near Keith extended – again

More than 650 metres of the road is being resurfaced.

By Michelle Henderson
Cones on the roadside of the A96 amidst roadworks
Roadworks on the A96 have been extended by a further week. Image: Amey.

Motorists on the A96 are to face another week of disruption after heavy downpours disrupted resurfacing works.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed between Mulben Junction and Mewton of Forgie, north of Keith, since April 18th due to resurfacing works.

Contractors from Amey were scheduled to have the work completed by April 26, however, “operational issues” forced workers to extend ground works until Monday, April 29.

As Monday rolled around, the A96 remained closed as heavy downpours and adverse weather forced workers to extend repairs by a further week.

The A96 lined with cones.
Works on the A96 north of Keith are scheduled for completion next Friday. Image: Amey.

The £460,000 project is being completed on behalf of Transport Scotland to address defects on the busy route.

More than 650 metres of the A96 road is being resurfaced north of Keith.

A96 roadworks extended

Motorists are now being braced for further disruption as efforts to resurface the route continue.

The A96 will remain closed to all traffic until 7.30pm on Friday before reopening under speed restrictions over the bank holiday.

Next week, contractors will complete a series of overnight works between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Tuesday until Thursday.

The road is scheduled to reopen to all traffic next Friday.

The A96 turns to brown due to mud and puddles following heavy rain showers.
An evening of heavy downpours left the site of ongoing resurfacing works on the A96 looking like a quagmire. Image: Amey.

The latest setback arose after an evening of heavy rainfall left the site looking like a quagmire.

Amey workers laid the foundations for the new road surface, however the following morning, their work was buried beneath compacted mud and puddles.

Considering the conditions, works were extended until Wednesday, May 1 as they dried out the site.

Now, workers will remain on site for the next week as they strive to complete the project.

