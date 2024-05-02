Motorists braced for further A96 disruption as roadworks near Keith extended – again

Motorists on the A96 are to face another week of disruption after heavy downpours disrupted resurfacing works.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed between Mulben Junction and Mewton of Forgie, north of Keith, since April 18th due to resurfacing works.

Contractors from Amey were scheduled to have the work completed by April 26, however, “operational issues” forced workers to extend ground works until Monday, April 29.

As Monday rolled around, the A96 remained closed as heavy downpours and adverse weather forced workers to extend repairs by a further week.

The £460,000 project is being completed on behalf of Transport Scotland to address defects on the busy route.

More than 650 metres of the A96 road is being resurfaced north of Keith.

A96 roadworks extended

Motorists are now being braced for further disruption as efforts to resurface the route continue.

The A96 will remain closed to all traffic until 7.30pm on Friday before reopening under speed restrictions over the bank holiday.

Next week, contractors will complete a series of overnight works between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Tuesday until Thursday.

The road is scheduled to reopen to all traffic next Friday.

The latest setback arose after an evening of heavy rainfall left the site looking like a quagmire.

Amey workers laid the foundations for the new road surface, however the following morning, their work was buried beneath compacted mud and puddles.

Considering the conditions, works were extended until Wednesday, May 1 as they dried out the site.

Now, workers will remain on site for the next week as they strive to complete the project.