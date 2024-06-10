Exclusive: Elfsborg’s Niklas Hult tells Aberdeen fans to give Jimmy Thelin’s ‘strange’ tactics a chance

Elfsborg defender Niklas Hult has urged Aberdeen players and fans to show patience in Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s tactics.

Thelin was known for his low possession, counter-attacking philosophy during his time as Elfsborg boss.

Swedish international Hult accepts Thelin’s approach may initially be “confusing” and “strange” to the Dons squad and supporters.

But he reckons, if Thelin’s tactics are embraced, and understood, they will be lethal in Scotland.

Hult, 34, was a key star in the Elfsborg side under Thelin who lost out on the Swedish top-flight title last season on goal difference to Malmo.

And he also revealed how Thelin goes that extra mile away from the pitch to ensure players and their families are happy – which forges team unity.

Hult said: “You need players to accept you will not have possession a lot of the time.

“You just have to accept that sometimes you want the other team to have the ball so that when you win it then you can have a scoring chance.

“In the beginning, it can be confusing – ‘Oh, we don’t want the ball’.

“But under Jimmy, almost every time the opponents had the ball, after that we then had a scoring chance.

“It seems a bit strange, but when you accept it, you will understand it is really effective.

“It is about having patience.

“And, from the supporters, it is important to understand it will not maybe be tiki-taka and Aberdeen will not have the most possession.

“But they will create so many scoring chances.”

‘You need the right players to be able to play that way under Jimmy’

Thelin was officially confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on April 18.

The Swede opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered a summer break on June 1.

However, Thelin had been in constant contact with director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows regarding summer signing targets.

Thelin, who signed a three-year contract to manage the Dons, also brings Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Hult said: “You need the right players to be able to play that way under Jimmy.

“At Elfsborg, we pressed a lot. You need the players that can do that.”

Thelin takes pressure off players

Capped eight times by Sweden, Hult was previously at Elfsborg for five years before leaving for French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice in 2014 for around £1million.

He later had spells at Panathinaikos (Greece), AEK Athens (Greece) and Hannover 96 (Germany).

In summer 2022, Thelin brought the free agent back to Elfsborg on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Hult insists the personal touch of Thelin in looking after the welfare of players and family is a fundamental component to his success, alongside tactical acumen and transfer market knowledge.

He also insists Thelin invites pressure on to himself, to take it off players.

He said: “Jimmy has been very good for me.

“I came back to Elfsborg two years ago and he helped me a lot during that time.

“I spent many, many years outside of Sweden.

“Jimmy does a really great job on the pitch, but off it he is such a good person.

“He is really good at making sure you and your family are happy.

“It is not so easy when you come back to Sweden after you have been away for almost 10 years – there is a lot of pressure, but Jimmy tried to help with that… by taking the pressure on himself more.

“That is what is nice for me, and then you can perform better.”

‘He gave everything until the last day at Elfsborg’

Thelin spent six weeks at Elfsborg following confirmation he would be the next Aberdeen manager.

His final match was a 1-0 defeat to IFK Goteborg on Saturday, June 1.

During that spell when the Dons switch was confirmed, Thelin led Elfsborg to a 2-1 home win over reigning league champions Malmo.

Malmo are currently of the Swedish top-flight, and it was Malmo’s only league defeat so far this season in 13 matches.

Hult said: “Jimmy is very professional and made sure his leaving didn’t affect the players.

“He gave everything until the last day at Elfsborg.”