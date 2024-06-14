Stephen Flynn takes Aberdeen South election campaign on road to Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn takes Aberdeen South election campaign on road to Germany

The Scotland v Germany opener was too big a draw to put off for senior politicians, including the SNP's Westminster leader and an interestingly-dressed Angus Robertson.

By Justin Bowie
Stephen Flynn and John Swinney in Munich. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn and John Swinney in Munich. Image: PA.

Stephen Flynn is among the Tartan Army faithful cheering on Scotland – as politicians waste hitching the election campaign to a party on the streets of Germany.

The SNP Westminster leader – a Dundee United fan – was gutted when Rishi Sunak called an election on July 4, in the middle of Euro 2024.

But he managed to carve out some time in his schedule – and he’s not the only one taking a break from canvassing in the Scottish drizzle.

First Minister John Swinney looked delighted at the change of scene, once he’d swapped his suit and tie for a neatly tucked in Scotland shirt.

Mr Swinney swapped his suit and tie for a kilt and Scotland top.
Mr Swinney looking at a tray of beers.

He was seen enjoying the beers, a duty he found time for after meeting Bavarian officials.

He was pictured with Mr Flynn in a city centre pub as the two men take a break from the campaign.

Mr Swinney caught up with Scotland superfan Craig Ferguson, who walked to Munich. Image: PA.
Mr Swinney poses with Scotland supporters. Image: PA.

The first minister also caught up with Scotland fan Craig Ferguson, who hit the headlines after walking all the way from Glasgow to Munich.

Mr Swinney’s former political pal and ex Aberdeenshire MSP Alex Salmond was also in Munich – where he embarked on a hunt for his missing “lucky” John McGinn jersey.

Alex Salmond is also in Munich for the game.

He discovered his luggage had been lost on arrival.

But British Airways managed to reunite him with his treasured jersey.

SNP culture minister Angus Robertson flaunts his dual heritage in Munich. Image: PA.

SNP culture minister Angus Robertson – a former Moray MP – was there to back Scotland despite his dual heritage on his German mother’s side – a background he displayed with eye-catching traditional trousers.

Politicians from all parties played up their support for the national team ahead of Friday evening’s opening fixture.

The first minister chatting to Scotland fans. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar gave their own well wishes to the team in Holyrood.

And they all tried to shoehorn political messages into the feel-good Euro 2024 mood.

Mr Swinney took a swipe at Brexit by joking it would be good to see Scotland back in Europe

Mr Sarwar talked up his party’s support for grassroots football.

And Tories said Scots can secure a “victory” no matter what happens by voting for them at the election.

It remains to be seen how many own goals they can all still score before the general election on July 4.

 

More from Scottish politics

CR0048723 Adele Merson. Dron & Dickson, Westhill. Pictured is SNP candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Glen Reynolds on the campaign trail. Tuesday 11th June 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east SNP candidate Glen Reynolds' journey into politics from Martin Luther King to conflict…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14503556al) Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak enjoy a cup of tea in front of an oil platform Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross to visit Inverness, Scotland, UK - 23 May 2024
Who wants to be a Highlands Tory MSP? Next in line to Douglas Ross…
The latest unemployment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment rate increases to 4.7% in Scotland
An invitation to find out who your local candidates are, written over a map of Scotland.
General Election 2024: Who are my local candidates in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Runners and riders in the Scottish Tory leadership race. Picture shows; Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher and Tory MSP Russell Findlay. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
5 Tories in the frame to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader
Current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross will step down after four years. But what happens next? Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Douglas Ross is leaving his successor in a sticky situation
Douglas Ross will quit as the Scottish Tory leader after the election. Image: Shutterstock.
Douglas Ross to quit as Scottish Tory leader after July 4 Westminster election
Union Street is the only measuring site within the LEZ in Aberdeen. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Here are the key demands of Aberdeen business chamber ahead of general election
Stock image – polling station (Yui Mok/PA Wire).
Anti-poverty campaigners urge people to register to vote
Douglas Ross faces expenses 'cover-up' claims but insists he's done nothing wrong

Conversation