Mhairi Black: SNP must avoid lurch to right with ‘extreme’ Kate Forbes

The SNP must avoid a lurch to the right under the “extreme” views of Kate Forbes, the party’s former deputy Westminster leader has warned.

Mhairi Black, who stepped down as an MP earlier this month, called on the SNP to get its own house in order following a humiliating electoral collapse at the general election.

She will lift the lid on life at Westminster as part of an hour-long debut comedy show at the Fringe in August, including drunkenness in the voting lobbies and archaic traditions.

The Paisley politician became the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20 in 2015 and went on to make waves both in the SNP and on the wider political scene.

But Ms Black is pulling no punches when it comes to addressing the recent woes of her party.

Ms Forbes returned to Cabinet in May for the first time since her bitter leadership race against former SNP boss Humza Yousaf, where she came under fire for her socially conservative views.

The MSP – who is now deputy first minister – admitted she would have voted against legalising same-sex marriage and believes it is wrong to have sex outside of marriage.

Scaring away young voters

Many in the party view Ms Forbes as a future leader but Ms Black – who was herself once viewed as a rising star and is gay – believes her appointment would see young voters abandon the SNP.

Ms Black said: “We all remember Kate Forbes’ interview where she said she wouldn’t have supported gay marriage and doesn’t think people should have kids out of wedlock.

“Basically really archaic and, in my opinion, quite extreme views.

“That is out of step with what the SNP has stood for and where the SNP has attracted so much support. It’s because it has been this progressive force.

“It has been wanting to take Scotland into the 21st Century and wanting to be inclusive.

“If you then start endorsing the sort of views Kate Forbes was saying voluntarily, on camera, then that’s a massive red flag to so many people – particularly young people.

“The truth is independence won’t happen without young people and certainly support for the SNP and success for the SNP won’t happen without young people on board.”

‘Real and brutal’ conversations needed in SNP

Ms Forbes, who is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, retained significant support in the SNP before returning to Cabinet under new leader John Swinney.

Ms Forbes announced she had chosen to stay out of the most recent leadership race – effectively handing the job to Mr Swinney.

Asked what advice she would have for the new first minister, Ms Black said he must get “real and brutal” about what needs to change in the SNP.

She said: “I think a lot of the SNP’s woes in the past few years have been internal rather than external things happening to them.

“Basically the party needs to get its house in order and that’s not going to happen unless there is real commitment to it and the leader is making it happen.”

Brushed under the carpet

Ms Black points to the “big burst” of new members, money and elected politicians following the 2014 independence referendum.

She believes not enough was done to improve the structures of the party to make them fit for purpose under the increased membership, with bosses instead brushing problems “under the carpet”.

“Anything that’s uncomfortable, let’s not talk about it,” Ms Black said.

“All that breeds is resentment, disappointment and disillusion. I think that is the basis for a lot of the difficulties that the party has had.”

Kate Forbes was approached for comment.