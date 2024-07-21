Mhairi Black: SNP must avoid lurch to right with ‘extreme’ Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mhairi Black: SNP must avoid lurch to right with ‘extreme’ Kate Forbes

Mhairi Black, who stepped down as an MP earlier this month, called on the SNP to get its own house in order.

By Derek Healey
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES

The SNP must avoid a lurch to the right under the “extreme” views of Kate Forbes, the party’s former deputy Westminster leader has warned.

Mhairi Black, who stepped down as an MP earlier this month, called on the SNP to get its own house in order following a humiliating electoral collapse at the general election.

She will lift the lid on life at Westminster as part of an hour-long debut comedy show at the Fringe in August, including drunkenness in the voting lobbies and archaic traditions.

The Paisley politician became the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20 in 2015 and went on to make waves both in the SNP and on the wider political scene.

Former MP Mhairi Black. Image: Shutterstock

But Ms Black is pulling no punches when it comes to addressing the recent woes of her party.

Ms Forbes returned to Cabinet in May for the first time since her bitter leadership race against former SNP boss Humza Yousaf, where she came under fire for her socially conservative views.

The MSP – who is now deputy first minister – admitted she would have voted against legalising same-sex marriage and believes it is wrong to have sex outside of marriage.

Scaring away young voters

Many in the party view Ms Forbes as a future leader but Ms Black – who was herself once viewed as a rising star and is gay – believes her appointment would see young voters abandon the SNP.

Ms Black said: “We all remember Kate Forbes’ interview where she said she wouldn’t have supported gay marriage and doesn’t think people should have kids out of wedlock.

“Basically really archaic and, in my opinion, quite extreme views.

“That is out of step with what the SNP has stood for and where the SNP has attracted so much support. It’s because it has been this progressive force.

SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

“It has been wanting to take Scotland into the 21st Century and wanting to be inclusive.

“If you then start endorsing the sort of views Kate Forbes was saying voluntarily, on camera, then that’s a massive red flag to so many people – particularly young people.

“The truth is independence won’t happen without young people and certainly support for the SNP and success for the SNP won’t happen without young people on board.”

‘Real and brutal’ conversations needed in SNP

Ms Forbes, who is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, retained significant support in the SNP before returning to Cabinet under new leader John Swinney.

Ms Forbes announced she had chosen to stay out of the most recent leadership race – effectively handing the job to Mr Swinney.

John Swinney. Image: Shutterstock

Asked what advice she would have for the new first minister, Ms Black said he must get “real and brutal” about what needs to change in the SNP.

She said: “I think a lot of the SNP’s woes in the past few years have been internal rather than external things happening to them.

“Basically the party needs to get its house in order and that’s not going to happen unless there is real commitment to it and the leader is making it happen.”

Brushed under the carpet

Ms Black points to the “big burst” of new members, money and elected politicians following the 2014 independence referendum.

She believes not enough was done to improve the structures of the party to make them fit for purpose under the increased membership, with bosses instead brushing problems “under the carpet”.

“Anything that’s uncomfortable, let’s not talk about it,” Ms Black said.

“All that breeds is resentment, disappointment and disillusion. I think that is the basis for a lot of the difficulties that the party has had.”

Kate Forbes was approached for comment.

