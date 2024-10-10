Duncan Ferguson admits administrators will likely decide if he is to remain Caley Thistle boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson admits administrators will likely decide if he is to remain Caley Thistle boss

Inverness face worrying times with investment needed by next Wednesday or the pain of administration kicks in.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson admits administrators will likely hold the key as to whether he is the Caley Thistle boss beyond next week.

With the League One club preparing to visit Championship side Livingston in the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend, matters off the park dominate discussions at the Caledonian Stadium.

It’s now known that ICT will go into administration from next Wednesday if a suitable, credible buyer is not found.

That news emerged from an emergency meeting hosted by the board and consultant Alan Savage for fans and shareholders on Monday night. 

With up to £1.6 million needed to survive until the end of the season, and £200,000 needed this month alone, the future looks bleak.

The club’s Save ICT Fund has raised around £75,000 which would be used to tackle immediate bills if administration goes ahead.

Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘A big cloud hanging over the club’

Administration would almost certainly lead to job losses and Ferguson, who has given up his wage for the time being to help cut costs, said: “I hope we’re all still here next week. It’s never been about me.

“We know there is a big cloud hanging over us. If the club doesn’t come up with the money, it is inevitable we go into administration. Then jobs will be lost.

“Whether I am here might be down to the administrator. It is down to what they decide, it would not be down to me.

“I have to get on with it until someone tells me differently. I will be the same as every other employee at this club.

“It has been tough, but we’re all in the same position.

“Everyone at the club is finding it tough at the moment.

“It has not been easy for me, but you have to get on with it.

“You just try to deliver. That’s what I try to do.”

Inverness slipped to a 1-0 League One defeat at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Players’ futures on the line says boss

Ferguson revealed interim chief executive Charlie Christie spoke to the coaching staff and players on the eve of Saturday’s 1-0 league loss at Arbroath.

He said: “The CEO filled them in on the severity of the situation. That was a bit of a shock to some of them, to be honest.

“I don’t know too much about administration and exactly what’s going to happen.

“While we focus on the football, it is hard not to listen to what’s going on.

“There is a lot of noise surrounding the club and the players are worried, as we all are as staff of this club.

“Hopefully it won’t come to administration,  but that seems the direction the club is going in.

“We were in a bit of a bad place last Friday. We picked them up within 24 hours, so they were ready.

“You have to focus and try and get out there to win some games. If you get wins, things will look a bit better.

“It’s also for their futures. If players play well, people will look at them, in terms of having the chance to move on to other clubs.

“If administration comes, we’d maybe lose some of the players. Footballers want to be motivated and win games of football.”

Training ground offers ‘sanctuary’

Ferguson underlined the escape felt by him and his players when they hit the training ground, away from the tension and stress.

When asked about how hard it is to focus on football, he added: “That’s our job and we like being on the training ground. The players love playing football, so it gets you away from the noise off the field.

“The training ground offers a bit of a sanctuary.

“I have a young squad, and these are incredibly worrying times.”

Ferguson, meanwhile, revealed the club have been dealt an additional blow ahead of this weekend’s match at Livingston.

That’s because on-loan Dundee forward Charlie Reilly, who made his ICT debut last week, is set for a scan following a hamstring injury.

