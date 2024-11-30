Inside Alex Salmond’s memorial service as guests reflect on a man who ‘transformed Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Inside Alex Salmond’s memorial service as guests reflect on a man who ‘transformed Scotland’

The service at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Saturday was a celebration of Mr Salmond and his devotion to Scotland.

Alex Salmond's life was remembered at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Saturday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

As the doors of St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh closed at 11am, you could hear a pin drop inside its historic walls.

Around 500 invited guests gathered on Saturday to remember the life of Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond, after his sudden death at the age of 69.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, First Minister John Swinney, and figures from across politics, business and entertainment had all taken their seats.

But Mr Salmond’s successor Nicola Sturgeon, who she once described as her mentor, was not present. The pair had a spectacular fall out and the rift never healed.

(left to right) Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, former prime minister Gordon Brown and Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge at the public memorial service for Alex Salmond. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Swinney was met by a chorus of boos as he arrived outside the service, showing tensions remain within the independence movement.

The splendour of the 900-year-old church added to the sense of occasion, as the cathedral’s choir took to their feet to perform God Be In My Head.

There was a reading in Gaelic by Josh Robertson, a young independence activist. Close friends, Tory MP David Davis and SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, also gave readings.

Some of the most moving movements of the one hour ceremony came during the musical performances, which all encapsulated Mr Salmond’s love of Scotland.

From left to right: Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone, Elizabeth Quigley, wife of First Minister of Scotland John Swinney, Mr Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes attend the the public memorial service. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

There was time to quietly reflect when Alasdair Fraser on the fiddle and Natalie Haas on the cello performed Theme for Scotland and The Referendum.

The personal and the political were weaved together throughout the ceremony.

Mr Salmond’s niece Christina Hendry recalled memories of her “Uncle Alex”, including visiting the Turriff Show with her uncle and her sister where “he was the one asking us to go on the rides with him”.

Perthshire-based singer and songwriter Dougie MacLean followed with a performance of his 1978 song Caledonia and its yearning for home.

Alex Salmond’s widow Moira Salmond (centre) at the memorial. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Long-time friend and Acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill told the congregation – which included Mr Salmond’s widow Moira – that Mr Salmond had been a “giant of a man”.

Mr MacAskill, a former SNP minister who quit the party to join Alba, said the cause of independence was Mr Salmond’s “guiding light, his north star”.

Sapphire fishing disaster off coast of Peterhead remembered

Duncan Hamilton KC, who served as a political adviser and legal counsel to Mr Salmond, said he was “proud to be a fishing MP and fiercely loyal to those he represented in his beloved north-east”.

He recalled an interview Mr Salmond gave in 2017 in which he said he wanted to be remembered for his campaign to recover the bodies of the crew members of the Sapphire fishing vessel, which sank off the coast of Peterhead on October 1, 1997.

Mr Hamilton told the congregation: “He said this: If I go to the Pearly Gates and my maker says, what did you ever do with your life as an MP and all the rest of it? I might well say, I helped raise the Sapphire.”

He added: “Some of those families are here today. The point is this – he understood that politics is about people – and that at its core it is about community.”

The Proclaimers perform Cap in Hand. Image: Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire

He added: “Alex Salmond will forever be a pivotal figure in Scotland’s story. He changed a nation. He inspired a country.”

Scottish band The Proclaimers got feet tapping across the cathedral for their performance of Cap in Hand – a pro-independence song which features the line: “I can’t understand why we let someone else rule our land, cap in hand.”

Brothers Craig and Charlie Reid said: “We’re going to do this for Alex, with love and respect and eternal gratitude for everything you did for our country.”

Led by piper Hamish Moore, the congregation poured out into the square outside St Giles which was lined with hundreds of people paying their respects.

Supporters gather to pay their respects outside the cathedral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Chants of “Alex, Alex, Alex” and the “the dream shall never die” rang out across the square.

Geoff Aberdein, former chief of staff to Mr Salmond, said the memorial was a “hugely fitting” tribute.

Asked how his former boss will be remembered, he said: “He transformed Scotland. He pushed Scotland almost to the brink of independence and in his resignation speech, he said the dream of independence shall not die.

“It’s now for others to ensure it stays alive.”

