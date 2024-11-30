Scottish Cup and Highland League results: Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers beaten by Championship opposition as Fraserburgh take SPFL scalp

Banks o’ Dee performed with credit in their 2-1 defeat to Hamilton Academical in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The visitors to Spain Park got themselves in front in the first half thanks to a brace from Oli Shaw.

However, Dee were particularly impressive in the second period, they pulled a goal back through Michael Philipson and spurned a host of chances to equalise.

The Breedon Highland League side can take heart from their display, but may also be left wondering what might have been as they missed out on causing a huge shock and progressing to the fourth round.

Early action

In the early exchanges Dee did a good job of limiting Hamilton’s opportunities, but in the 28th minute the Accies broke the deadlock.

Stephen Hendrie hooked a pass down the left flank which Nathan Cooney misjudged the flight of the ball.

That allowed Shaw to get in behind, the former Ross County striker still had plenty to do, but he produced a superb right-footed finish into the top right corner from 16 yards.

However, the Highland League side responded well enough to falling behind and were still very much in the contest.

As half-time approached Mark Reynolds stung the palms of goalkeeper Charlie Albinson with a shot from 14 yards after Iain Vigurs’ free-kick broke to him.

At the other end Shaw curled wide from a good position, but on the stroke of half-time he didn’t miss again.

Steven Bradley’s cross from the left evaded Reynolds and Shaw planted his header into the left corner.

Second half

At the start of the second half Dee tried to put their Championship opponents under a bit more pressure higher up the pitch and they were rewarded for that tactic.

Dee almost scored in the 58th minute when Vigurs’ free-kick from 30 yards was brilliantly tipped onto the right post by Albinson at full stretch.

Four minutes later the home side did have something to celebrate as they found the net.

With his first touch sub Andy Hunter released Mark Gilmour on the right, he in turn found Hunter inside the penalty area and when it looked like the striker had been crowded out he laid the ball off to Philipson, who calmly found the bottom left corner from 14 yards.

Accies were rattled after conceding with Philipson and Vigurs both going close with strikes from distance.

In the 71st minute Dee could, and maybe should, have equalised when Hunter again found Gilmour on the right flank and his cutback picked out Liam Duell, who shot over from 12 yards.

At this point Banks o’ Dee had Hamilton penned in and they came close again on 77 minutes. Sub Max Alexander’s shot from the edge of the box was parried by Albinson, but off balance Kane Winton couldn’t convert the rebound.

Dee kept pushing until full-time, but their best chance in the closing stages fell for sub Chris Antoniazzi who blazed over from close range.

Scottish Cup scores

Brora Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Championship high-flyers Livingston at Almondvale. Reece McAlear and Tete Yengi got the goals for the Lions, but the Cattachs performed with credit against their full-time opponents.

Fraserburgh progressed to the fourth round by taking the scalp of League One side Annan Athletic at Bellslea.

Connor Wood and Kieran Simpson were the Broch heroes with counters in the first half as Fraserburgh triumphed 2-0.

Nine-man Buckie Thistle’s Scottish Cup run ended with a 2-0 loss to Clydebank at Holm Park.

Hamish Munro was sent off for the Jags in the first period before Nicky Little put the West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders ahead. Buckie then had Dale Wood red-carded as he conceded a penalty, which Little converted.

Brechin City saw off Cowdenbeath, winning 4-1 after extra-time at Central Park. Brad McKay put the Hedgemen in front, but Jake Sutherland restored parity early in the second half.

In extra-time McKay struck twice to complete his hat-trick and Spencer Moreland also scored for the Hedgemen.

The draw for round four is on Monday night on BBC Scotland following the third round tie between East Kilbride and Falkirk.

Highland League results

Turriff United made it back-to-back wins with a 6-1 success against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Calum Frame gave the Can-Cans the lead after a couple of minutes, but Callan Gray equalised almost instantly.

Lucas Smith then put Turra ahead and they racked up the goals with Reece McKeown, Kieran Yeats, John Allan and Timi Fatona finding the net.

Keith made it four league wins in a row by defeating Clachnacuddin 1-0 at Kynoch Park courtesy of Cammy Wilson’s goal.

Aidan Combe’s goal handed Formartine United a 1-0 win against Rothes at North Lodge Park.

A brace from north football’s top scorer Angus Grant earned Huntly a 2-1 win against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park. After Grant’s double Gordon MacNab netted a late consolation for the Scorries.

Deveronvale beat Strathspey Thistle 3-0 in a 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

Ben Hermiston opened the scoring for the Banffers and on the stroke of half-time the home side were reduced to 10 men when Paul Brindle was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card. In the second half Olek Dlugosz and Hermiston added to Vale’s tally.