Scottish politics

Aberdeen’s Stephen Flynn to make decision on standing for Holyrood after Christmas

The Aberdeen South MP previously said he would look to "double job" by holding on to his seat at Westminster even if elected to Holyrood.

By Alasdair Clark
Stephen Flynn says he make a final decision on standing for Holyrood after Christmas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn says he will delay his decision on whether to stand for Holyrood until after Christmas.

The SNP Westminster leader had previously set out plans to seek his party’s nomination for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine Scottish Parliament constituency.

It would have required him to challenge incumbent SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll, and his handling of the announcement prompted a fierce backlash.

Mr Flynn also faced an internal revolt over his plan to continue serving as an MP even if elected to Holyrood – known as “double jobbing”.

Stephen Flynn’s plan to challenge Audrey Nicoll prompted a backlash. Image: DC Thomson.

He later announced a re-think, admitting he had “got this one wrong” and would not seek a dual mandate.

And the MP has now said he will make a final decision on whether to stand for Holyrood in the new year.

He told the Scotland on Sunday: “As per my statement the other week, I’ll be looking closely at the selection rules that the party puts in place, and obviously make my final decision once I’ve had time to digest them – and maybe (after) a few beers over Christmas as well.”

The original plan sparked fury internally, with one source claiming he “humiliated” Ms Nicoll on the front page of her local newspaper.

Another SNP insider said Mr Flynn had “overplayed his hand” and appeared arrogant in thinking he could be a better MSP than a female colleague.

Public ‘coming back’ to SNP

Mr Flynn also told the newspaper  that the public were “coming back to the party” after a bruising general election result.

Just nine SNP MPs were elected, down 30 on their 2019 performance.

But Mr Flynn hailed the SNP’s “change of direction” following the vote.

He said the budget outline by Finance Secretary Shona Robison had been a “triumph”.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

The MP said: “We obviously had a very difficult general election earlier in the year.

“I think we certainly defied expectations amongst many as to where the future of the SNP might lie, and that’s been an immediate and strong change of direction, which I certainly welcome.

“And the thing that matters most to me, and I know matters to John (Swinney), Kate (Forbes) and Shona (Robison) is restoring that trust and faith with the Scottish people, that they have on us to deliver for them.

“Hopefully we have those strong results in Holyrood in 2026.”

