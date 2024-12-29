Rural doctors scheme recruits just two GPs for the north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Rural doctors scheme recruits just two GPs for the north of Scotland

Four times as many students left to take up roles in England than stayed to work as rural GPs across the whole of the north of Scotland.

By Derek Healey
Rural Scotland is crying out or more healthcare access.
Rural Scotland is crying out or more healthcare access.

A flagship scheme to boost the number of rural GPs in Scotland attracted just two graduates for the whole of northern Scotland – while four times as many went to England.

The Scottish Graduate Entry Medicine (ScotGEM) pathway was launched in 2018 as an alternative four-year route through medical school – and into rural working in particular.

The first group of 52 students graduated the generalist course in 2022, with 42 of them eligible to go on into GP training.

But government figures show just 10 chose to take that route.

Of those, only two went to work in the Highlands region, with no graduates at all going to Grampian, the Western Isles, Orkney or Shetland.

Doctor writing a prescription. Image: Shutterstock

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle said the scheme has failed rural communities.

“It was lauded by the SNP as the solution to plummeting GP numbers outside the central belt,” he said.

“But it has taken six years to get two extra GPs into the Highland region, which desperately need fresh blood due to people leaving the profession.

“By any metric it has failed miserably.”

Vacancies in Grampian and islands regions

NHS Scotland data shows 42% of GP surgeries have vacancies across Scotland – but in the Western Isles that number rises to 67%.

Meanwhile, 64% of surgeries in Grampian, 57% in Orkney and 56% in Shetland have vacancies.

The number of students who left Scotland to take up roles in England was four times higher than the number of new GPs in the north, at 8, while the destination of a further seven is listed as “unknown”.

The remaining 17 took up training or clinical fellow posts with NHS Scotland.

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle.
Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle. Image: Scottish Conservatives.

Figures released earlier this month showed Scotland has lost 222 full-time GPs over the past decade.

The SNP previoulsy pledged to recruit 800 new general practitioners by 2027 – a target it is not on track to reach despite health chiefs warning even that is too low.

A trend of doctors quitting rural practice has left many remote areas dependent on locum GPs, who are paid £900 a day.

GP numbers a worry

Dr Chris Provan, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Scotland, said every effort must be made to boost the number of GPs in rural areas.

“GPs in remote and rural areas are highly valuable due to their unique ability to deliver generalist care and understand local needs,” he said.

“However, we know that recruiting and retaining GPs in remote or rural areas is difficult for many practices.”

Dr Provan wants better working conditions for GPs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Is it too early to tell?

Earlier this year, Dr Iain Morrison, chair of BMA Scotland’s GP Committee, called for rural GPs to get higher pay and special status to cope with a critical shortfall of medics.

He also suggested a new medical training school should be built in the Highlands.

Despite a disappointing uptake, Morrison warned it is too early to write off ScotGEM as a failure.

He said: “Given the stages of their career that the first cohort of ScotGEM students are at, and the limited control they will have over where they ultimately practice, it is far too early to judge the success or otherwise of the scheme in terms of tackling shortages of doctors in any part of Scotland.”

The Scottish Government said: “Scotland has more general practitioners per head than the rest of the UK.

“However we recognise the challenges we face in recruiting new GPs to rural areas and are taking action to counter these in a number of ways.

“This includes incentivised £10,000 ‘golden hellos’, a £1 million investment in bursaries for GP trainees who remain in remote and rural areas for their training and the ScotGEM medical degree programme.

“The first cohort of ScotGEM students completed their foundation training in August 2024 and it is too early to conduct a full evaluation of the programme at this stage.”

Conversation